A Bowling Green landmark may be going away to make room for a new convenience store at Double Springs Road and Ky. 185 (Richardsville Road).
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday approved a rezoning that is expected to lead to a new convenience store and gas station being built on a 1.22-acre tract that is currently home to Kinnarney's Drive-In Liquors and the vacant former Brown's Ice Cream Co. building.
Located at 701 Boatlanding Road, the Brown's Ice Cream building is notable for the large mural of cows sitting at an ice cream parlor. Painted by local artist Andee Rudloff 25 years ago, the mural could go away along with both buildings included in the rezoning.
Thursday's rezoning application, approved 7-0 by the planning commission, must still go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval. It calls for rezoning the property at 701 and 711 Boatlanding Road from heavy industrial and multifamily residential to highway business in order for Chandubhai Patel to develop a convenience store and gas station that will include a liquor store.
Brian Shirley of Bowling Green's Arnold Consulting Engineering Services, speaking on behalf of Patel, said the development plan calls for demolition of both existing buildings that are across Ky. 185 from the Sugar Maple Square shopping center. He wasn't sure about the fate of the mural.
Rudloff, now living in the Nashville area, said Friday that she would like to see the mural spared.
"The mural was done through Operation PRIDE and has been there for 25 years," she said. "I think it's an important piece. I've talked to people who say they're willing to help me remove those panels and relocate the mural. I don't want it to end up in a landfill."
Rudloff indicated she had talked with Chaney's Dairy Barn owner Carl Chaney about relocating the mural to his business on Nashville Road.
Chaney said Friday that he has no concrete plans for bringing the mural to his popular eatery, but he doesn't want to see it demolished.
"The last I had heard was that he (Patel) wasn't going to let it be destroyed," Chaney said. "I'd hate to see that thing torn down. Andee does great work. That mural is so pretty and has been a landmark for years."
Shirley said he expects to break ground on the convenience store this summer. The development plan calls for a 6,500-square-foot store, and Shirley said about one-third of that space would be a liquor store. Plans presented Thursday call for as many as six gas pumps, but Shirley said it could have only four.
The planning commission gave approval to five other applications, all residential, at Thursday's meeting.
Southside Development, represented by builder Barrett Hammer, received approval to amend the development plan for a 16.6-acre, 42-lot subdivision along McLellan Road. The amendment will allow Hammer to reduce the minimum square footage of the majority of the homes.
The amendment states that all lots within 300 feet of the southern property line adjacent to the McLellan Farms subdivision shall have at least 1,600 square feet of living space. All others will be changed to a minimum of 1,400 square feet.
Attorney Kevin Brooks, representing Hammer, said the amendment was needed because "market demand has changed" since the property was rezoned for the subdivision in 2018.
The commissioners approved an application from Juddson and Sheryl Henk to rezone 5.17 acres at 7007 Old Greenhill Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to develop the property with a maximum of three single-family residential lots. Homes on those lots will be at least 1,200 square feet, according to the development plan.
Phillip and Gloria Moore had their application approved for rezoning five acres on Girkin Road near Ephram White Park from agriculture to residential estate in order to develop a maximum of three residential lots with homes of at least 1,650 square feet.
The commissioners approved the application of Edmon Warren Kinser Jr. to rezone two acres at 490 Farley Lane from agriculture to rural residential in order to subdivide the existing residences into their own individual lots.
Robert and Mary Brown were approved for rezoning two acres at 4325 Old Scottsville Road from agriculture to rural residential in order to subdivide that lot from an existing 16.19-acre tract. Their development plan calls for building a home of least 2,500 square feet with a two-car garage.
The rezonings will go to either the Bowling Green City Commission or Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
