Commercial development near where the new Southwest Parkway connects to Russellville Road from the South Central Industrial Park is continuing to ramp up.
At its Oct. 20 meeting, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County approved a rezoning expected to lead to development of a convenience store and possibly a restaurant near where the new parkway feeds into Russellville Road.
Despite hearing concerns from a resident living near the proposed development, the planning commission voted 4-1 to approve the application of Bina Soni to rezone 3.38 acres at 5836 Russellville Road from agriculture to general business.
Soni’s development plan calls for two buildings, one 10,000 square feet and the other 6,000 square feet, on the property. The larger building is intended to be a convenience store with four gas pumps, according to the application.
Other possible uses for the property mentioned in the application are a restaurant and apartments.
Such a development is a natural in what is a growth area, according to Chris Davenport, the attorney representing Soni.
“I think general business makes a lot of sense in this area,” Davenport told the commissioners.
Emily Sharp, who lives on Russellville Road near the proposed development, let the commissioners know that she doesn’t agree.
“I don’t see why we need another convenience store in the area,” said Sharp, who expressed concerns about drainage and about the proposed location of parking spaces in front of the two buildings. “Water issues on Russellville Road are extreme and increasing.”
After Davenport said his client would agree to having 50% of all parking moved to the rear of the buildings, a motion to approve the rezoning passed 4-1, with commission Chairman Dean Warren casting the dissenting vote.
The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Another development with ties to the Southwest Parkway was also recommended for approval at the meeting.
Darron Wheat of Wheat Land Development LLC was approved for rezoning 2.26 acres at 181 Dillard Road from agriculture to general business in order to continue operating the administrative offices of his Infinity Pipeline business on the property.
Wheat had to set up offices on the Dillard Road property after the Infinity Pipeline headquarters building on Fairview Avenue was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado.
Ultimately, Wheat hopes to consolidate Infinity Pipeline’s shop on Searcy Way and the Dillard Road headquarters into a single campus near the Southwest Parkway roundabout.
But, because of a code enforcement complaint, he needed to rezone the Dillard Road property in order to continue operating there.
That rezoning isn’t welcomed by Dillard Road residents such as Deborah Jenkins, who testified against the application.
Jenkins pointed out that Dillard Road already has a high traffic volume because of the growth of The Summit subdivision and another residential development and elementary school planned along the road.
“There are a lot of stresses on that road already,” Jenkins said. “This will only add to it.”
Tad Pardue, the attorney representing Wheat, pointed out that the property will be used strictly for administrative offices and that no commercial vehicles would be entering the site.
The rezoning passed in a 4-1 vote, with commissioner Amy Drane casting the dissenting vote. It will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.