The mix of industrial employers in southcentral Kentucky continues to have an international flavor.
Smiley Monroe, a Northern Ireland-based manufacturer of conveyor belts, said it will move into a 63,000-square-foot building in Franklin and employ nearly 30 people.
Smiley Monroe is investing $2 million in its first North American facility, where it plans to begin production in January, a news release said.
A news item on Smiley Monroe’s website indicated that the move is “driven by customer demand and strong forecasts.”
“With the political uncertainty both in the United Kingdom and beyond, protecting our export sales is paramount to growing the business and safeguarding jobs in Northern Ireland,” said Chris Monroe, the company’s global sales director. “Having a base in the United States will shorten lead times for customers and help us be more competitive in the tough U.S. market.”
Founded in 1979, Smiley Monroe has grown into a leading manufacturer of conveyor belts and parts that now exports to more than 60 countries. It has 170 employees between its facilities in Northern Ireland and India.
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said Smiley Monroe is the latest in a growing number of international companies to land in Simpson County.
“This marks the 10th international company to locate in our city, and we’re very happy that they chose Franklin for their manufacturing operation,” he said.
Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said Smiley Monroe is the first United Kingdom-based company to locate in Franklin.
The news release said Smiley Monroe plans to reach 30 total employees in Franklin in five years. At least 27 of those positions are allocated for Kentucky residents.
To help entice the conveyor belt manufacturer to Franklin, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a five-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The agreement can provide up to $140,000 in tax incentives if the company meets its target of creating 27 jobs for Kentucky residents and those jobs pay an average hourly wage of $17.
