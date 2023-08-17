A Bowling Green man who admitted to fatally shooting his brother-in-law was granted shock probation on Tuesday, earning an early release on what was a 10-year sentence.
Issac Johnson, 56, had been sentenced in May on a count of second-degree manslaughter, which stemmed from the May 27, 2022, shooting of Eddie A. Thompson, 54, of Bowling Green, at his home on Walnut Creek Court.
Thompson died three days later at The Medical Center.
According to court records and prior courtroom testimony, Johnson traveled from his Lois Lane home to Thompson’s residence on the date of the shooting after learning from his son that Thompson had been acting belligerently and was intoxicated.
Johnson went to the residence with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle and carried the rifle into the home, where Thompson was fatally wounded with a gunshot to the hip.
Johnson described the shooting to police as a negligent discharge and maintained that it was accidental.
Though initially charged with murder, Johnson pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of second-degree manslaughter.
Including the time he spent detained while the case was pending, Johnson was incarcerated for slightly less than nine months and he would have been eligible for parole in November 2024.
In Warren Circuit Court during a hearing Tuesday, Johnson’s attorney, Matt Baker, argued for shock probation for his client, saying that Johnson’s employment history, military service and lack of criminal history made him a “textbook candidate” for shock probation.
Under Kentucky law, shock probation is available typically for first-time offenders convicted of nonviolent crimes as the state categorizes them.
Defendants convicted of lower-level felonies can file a motion for shock probation 30-180 days after being sentenced and incarcerated, with those motions being heard by the judge who presided over the defendant’s criminal case.
Baker said on Tuesday that Johnson was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Germany, Korea and Panama, and that if he were released from Warren County Regional Jail he would return to a management position he held at a Bowling Green company prior to his arrest last year.
“Of course, the elephant in the room is the serious nature of the offense, we’re all aware of that,” Baker said. “But I think if you measure all the positives against the negative in this case ... I know that Mr. Johnson will be a credit to this community. He’ll continue to work hard, he’s certainly not going to be a flight risk and he’s not going to commit any more offenses.”
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner opposed shock probation, saying that the evidence showed that there was no longer an altercation at Thompson’s home by the time Johnson arrived.
Bumgarner also noted that Thompson’s sister, Tracy Thompson Brewington, who testified at Johnson’s sentencing in May, also opposed shock probation.
“I think based on the totality of the circumstances that, while I understand Mr. Baker’s argument for shock, I do think that less than nine months’ (prison) time, based on the events that happened, would unduly depreciate the serious nature of the offense,” Bumgarner said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise granted the shock probation motion, saying that Johnson’s military and employment history were “exemplary” and that Johnson was an appropriate candidate for early release.
“This is a tragic situation caused by a lot of family dispute and Mr. Johnson became a person apparently certain members of the family often called upon to deal with the difficulties of the situation,” Grise said. “He did not deal with it in a wise manner in this case and that’s what resulted in the manslaughter conviction, which I believe was the appropriate resolution of the case.”
Johnson will remain on probation for five years and is to remain employed and avoid committing new crimes.
Johnson did not speak at his hearing except to respond to Grise’s question confirming that he understood the terms of his probation.