A Simpson County man with a prior conviction for the attempted rape of a toddler pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple federal counts stemming from an investigation into child sexual exploitation.
Barret Lawrence, 38, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to charges of receiving child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing with the intent to view child pornography.
Lawrence admitted to all the allegations in the four-count indictment against him, which detailed offenses spanning from 2014 up to his arrest last year.
The investigation against Lawrence began in 2019, when a law enforcement agency notified the FBI that a computer with an IP address registered in Franklin had attempted to access child pornography on May 21, 2019.
Further investigation enabled authorities to determine that the IP address belonged to Lawrence, according to federal court records.
According to a copy of Lawrence’s plea agreement, the website Lawrence accessed had an explicit focus on sharing images of child sexual exploitation, with users required to create an account to access the majority of the material.
In March 2020, the FBI received a search warrant for Lawrence’s Simpson County residence, and agents executing the warrant seized several digital devices.
Numerous images of child sexual abuse were found on multiple devices seized by the FBI, whose investigation turned up evidence that some of the files were accessed as early as 2014, court records show.
A criminal complaint and affidavit filed last year by FBI Special Agent Ted Curtis detailed that one of the images depicted a nude girl of about 3 to 6 years old with a piece of clothing covering her eyes and a caption in the lower left-hand corner that begins, “Here is a defenseless little child, ready for torture.”
Lawrence faces at least 15 years in prison for the charges to which he has admitted guilt.
He is a registered sex offender by virtue of a conviction in 2000 on a count of first-degree attempted rape.
Lawrence stood trial that year in Warren Circuit Court in a criminal case that centered on allegations that he attempted to sexually assault a 3-year-old girl in 1999 in a bathroom at Alvaton Church of Christ.
Upon being found guilty in that case, Lawrence was given a 20-year prison sentence.
He will return to federal court Oct. 13 to be sentenced in the child pornography case by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.