A Bowling Green man serving a 15-year sentence for a sodomy conviction pleaded guilty to raping a woman who was incapable of consenting.
Gabriel Scott Waiters, 37, pleaded guilty Monday in Warren Circuit Court to first-degree rape, accepting a plea deal recommending a 10-year sentence to be served concurrently with his 15-year sentence.
Waiters admitted having forcible sex with a woman in 2017. His attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said in court that the woman was highly intoxicated while Waiters wasn’t intoxicated at the time.
The assault was reported April 3, 2017, by a woman who called the Bowling Green Police Department and said she had been raped at Weldon Peete Park.
A city police report said the woman told police she was at T-Mart on Adams Street, where her car had a tire problem.
A man she called “Scott” stopped and helped change her tire, and afterward they drove to a house on Kenton Street and went from there to the park, where she said the rape occurred.
BGPD Officer Dale Barbiea noted in the incident report that the woman was “staggering and had very slurred speech” when police encountered her, and a witness at the Kenton Street house interviewed by police said the woman appeared to be impaired when she arrived at his residence.
A sexual assault kit taken at The Medical Center produced a DNA match with Waiters, according to court records.
By the time Waiters was linked by DNA to the assault, he was incarcerated on a first-degree sodomy conviction stemming from a 2010 incident in Warren County in which forensic evidence was also used by police to identify him as a suspect.
Waiters will be sentenced April 28 by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
