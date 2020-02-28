Lillie Mae Cook was born Feb. 29, 1920. This year, she turns 100 but is technically only 25 by leap year rules.
While Cook came to Bowling Green to be with her son, she has traveled all around the country.
“I’ve lived in Tennessee, Alabama, and I’ve lived in Alabama longer than I have in any other places. I’ve lived in Great Falls, Mont., for about two years,” she said. “I don’t even know where my grandparents come from. I guess I always was kind of funny that I didn’t ask questions about that when I was growing up. I should have.”
She had one biological brother and sister.
Her home was open to foster children in Montgomery, Ala., 344 foster kids to be exact.
“When I lived in Alabama, I kept them for 20 years,” she said. “I would keep infants. They were adopted out from my home. I just loved them. I just wanted to take care of them and give them a home. I hoped and prayed they would get a good home when they were adopted out to someone.”
Although the foster children stayed in her home, Cook said she didn’t adopt any herself.
“They wouldn’t let you adopt them yourself when you keep them,” she said. “They know you love them but they just don’t like for you to do it, though. I had two or three young girls that worked on adopting them out. There was a lot of a process that went on when they were adopting out. At one time, I had about 10 every time. Some Sundays, I would have 10 foster children and then have company to cook for sometimes. My husband would help out. He would help take care of them, too.”
One foster child, Ruthie, was never adopted, Cook remembers.
“She was placed in another home,” she said. “I miss taking care of babies. I wish I was able to do it still. I wasn’t able to keep in contact with them. It was something we had to promise we wouldn’t do. I had two twins and one was going out one day and one was going out the next week, and I wondered if they were going to stay together and have the same people adopt them.”
Having a leap year birthday never stopped Cook from celebrating her birthday. She would simply celebrate Feb. 28 when her husband would take her out to eat.
“I like having a special birthday,” she said.
