As southcentral Kentucky's deciduous trees undergo their annual transformation, turning forests into a mesh of vibrant yellow, red and orange, the region's agribusiness is in full, fall bloom.
'Tis the season of hay rides, pumpkin patches and corn mazes, and many farms began preparing months before the first leaves changed colors.
Simpson County's Just Piddlin Farm starts getting ready for its annual corn maze in late spring, said owner Chip Willingham. The process involves finding a sponsor, designing the maze around that sponsor's logo, having someone from Kansas City drive down to draw the design on a digital map, and then using a special machine to cut the stalks of corn that had to be planted several months earlier.
"It's a pretty big ordeal," Willingham said.
This year, visitors can scan a QR code to put a GPS tracker on their phones as they go through the maze, in case they get lost. Select evenings, the maze will also be open after dark for a "unique," spookier adventure.
For the less maze-inclined, Just Piddlin Farm offers alternative autumn activities. Willingham said the most popular are the corn box, a 20-foot by 40-foot play area fenced in with shelled corn, and a straw tower made up of three-foot by three-foot hay bales stacked in a pyramid formation that kids can climb.
The usual pumpkin patch picking, including over 40 varieties that "you actually get to pick off the vine," is another highlight, Willingham said.
The farm is expecting high volume this week, fall break for schools in Warren, Logan and Simpson counties, as parents and kids look to get out of the house.
"This is a fun, economical thing to do,” Willingham said.
Just Piddlin Farm isn't the only pumpkin patch around. Jackson's Orchard & Nursery has made a name for itself since it began its Pumpkin Festival about three decades ago. This season is off to a promising start, said owner Cathy Otis, after several sunny weekends.
"Weather makes a big difference," she said. "People want to get out and do things."
Visitors can take wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, pick-your-own apple orchard and five-acre corn maze or hang out at the petting zoo and enjoy some homemade peach ice cream and caramel apples while getting their faces painted.
The summer's drought may have made for slightly smaller apples, but the pumpkins turned out all right, Otis said. After two busy weekends, though, those who want the chance to pick apples should come as soon as possible while supplies last, she added.
The festival activities are only available on the weekends — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday — but people are still welcome to visit during the week to enjoy the fall atmosphere, Otis said.
"We hope people enjoy it," she said. "It’s become part of a tradition in this area to come to Jackson’s Orchard in the fall."
Those in search of fall decorations, mums or pansies might find what they need at The Garden Patch, a Smiths Grove shop set up in an old home on Main Street. The store is filled from the front to the back door with autumn-themed Kentucky Proud goodies, said owner Esli Pelly.
The store will have all kinds of pumpkin stacking available for purchase through October in addition to its mums and pansies, Pelly said.
Ice-cream aficionados will find pumpkin, cinnamon and s'mores varieties at Chaney's Dairy Farm this October to pair with its cow-themed maze. This year, the maze includes the word "moo," among other dairy symbolism, said Wendy Keith, manager.
Keith anticipates thousands of visitors from in and out of state coming to check out the maze, the inflatable jumping pillow and the self-guided tour to see the farm's robotic milker.
"We expect it to be busy," she said.