Joe Denning has a simple answer for why he spent most of his life as a public servant.
“I stayed because I wanted to make my community better,” the 77-year-old trailblazer said Monday.
A swarm of Denning’s friends and family — a true “who’s who” of prominent Bowling Green figures, past and present — stopped by City Hall to celebrate his pioneering career by christening the lobby as "The Denning Commons.”
Denning was a fixture in Bowling Green government, becoming the first Black commissioner in city history when he joined the Board of Commissioners in 1992.
His service to the board spanned nearly three decades — “and yes, that is a record,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
“Joe has dedicated most of his adult life to serving the citizens of Bowling Green and we are so grateful for that service,” Meisel said. “We want everyone that walks in this building to know who Joe Denning is and what contributions he has made.”
Those contributions include an impressive list of “firsts.”
A 21-year-old Denning became the first Black Bowling Green police officer in 1969. He became the first Black member of the Bowling Green's school board in 1975 and was appointed the first Black mayor in the city's 200-plus year history.
He broke that barrier in 2011 when Mayor Elaine Walker was appointed Secretary of State by Gov. Steve Beshear, leaving pro-tem Denning to step up as the head of the city until the election of Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
Mayor Todd Alcott said Commissioner Sue Parrigin put the idea for the dedication on the table “as a way to honor Joe while he is living.”
“I appreciate the ‘living’ part,” Denning said, earning rolls of laughter from friends and family.
In a stroke of his trademark humor, Denning asked if he was getting a Corvette before Parrigin unveiled the bronze plaque that dedicated the room in his honor.
An emotional Parrigin said she loved Denning like a big brother, calling him a special cornerstone of Bowling Green.
She said it was an honor to serve alongside him and that she misses his presence on the board, which he left at the end of 2020.
“Without Joe Denning in this community we wouldn’t be the same,” Parrigin said. “I can’t tell you how much fun it was serving on the city commission with Joe. He’s a wildcard - you think you’ve got him down and then he comes out of left field.”
Commissioner Melinda Hill echoed Parrigin’s appraisal of Denning’s candid approach to leadership, adding that it could sometimes be a challenge to keep a straight face while sitting next to him on the board.
But Denning wasn’t just good for jokes.
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown said Denning was a mentor to her, providing words of wisdom during the early years on the board.
Abraham Williams, executive director of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, said Denning was on the board that appointed him to his position in 1995.
Williams said Denning’s presence on the city commission brought representation from all over town.
“Regardless of who you were,” Williams said. “Everybody knew him. Everybody liked him. If he met you one time, he wasn’t going to forget you.”
Carlos Bailey, the city’s second Black commissioner, said Denning created a path for him to follow.
“When he got elected, even if it was 1992, he was still making strides,” Bailey said. “He was paving a way for a future generation.”
Michael Delaney, Bowling Green’s first Black chief of police, said he was grateful to Denning for “opening doors that would have been closed to me” and for being a trailblazer.
Former police chief and city commissioner Bill Waltrip said he’s known Denning since the 1970s. He said he brought “something a lot of communities can’t have” to Bowling Green — continuity.
“He’s not changed much,” Waltrip said. “The way he treats people, the way he cares about people; that hasn’t changed. His legacy will prove on even longer than this (dedication).”
Johnny Webb became mayor in 1992, the same year Denning first joined the commission. Webb said Denning had a need to engage with people and the role of a public official suited him perfectly.
“He was a consensus builder,” Webb said. “I remember there were some controversial things that came up in the four years that he and I worked together, and he was always trying to bring the sides together.”
Warren County Third District Magistrate Rick Williams served alongside Denning for three terms on the commission. He called Denning the “mentor” of the bunch.
“You never had to worry about what was on Joe’s mind because he’d tell you,” Williams said.
He shared that Denning used a trick of flattery to turn Williams into a barista of sorts during their time on the commission.
“He learned that I knew how to make coffee, so when I made him a cup of coffee he bragged on it so much that I thought he really liked it,” Williams said. “The truth of the matter is he just wanted to keep me making coffee!”
Denning teared up when he saw his name had been hung above the city hall stairway. He said he was grateful to witness the gesture.
“We’re always naming something after somebody dies,” he said. “And the person who’s dead - hell, he doesn’t know about it!”
While the plaque and new commons lettering might not be the bright and shiny Corvette Denning joked about, he said he was honored and humbled that Bowling Green would “do all of this work to recognize me.”