The number of confirmed coronavirus diagnoses in Kentucky has surpassed 1,000 with the announcement Monday of 54 new cases, according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear.
An additional 14 people diagnosed with the virus have died since Sunday, bringing the death toll statewide to 59, Beshear said.
Meanwhile, the Barren River District Health Department reported 10 additional confirmed cases in a news release Monday: six new cases in Warren County and one additional case in each of Barren, Butler, Logan and Simpson counties. The 52 total cases in the eight-county Barren River district area are made up of two in Barren County, two in Butler County, five in Edmonson County, four in Logan County, 13 in Simpson County and 26 in Warren County.
There has been one death to date in the Barren River district. Fourteen of the 52 people diagnosed with the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, have reportedly recovered as of Monday.
According to kycovid19.ky.gov, 19,955 people in the state have been tested, and at least 228 people diagnosed with the virus have reportedly recovered.
On Sunday, Beshear announced 38 newly confirmed cases, which was the smallest day-to-day increase since March 18, when he confirmed 35 new cases in the commonwealth. He also said Monday that he had announced a duplicate case Sunday, so the Sunday total was 954 cases, not 955.
