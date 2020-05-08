The number of coronavirus cases in Warren County topped 500 on Friday, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
Cases have more than doubled in the area over the last two weeks, going from 207 to 507, according to a health department news release.
The county’s first state-run test site opened last week and a new testing program started this week. Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that he is working to implement “continuous testing” regionally.
In the health department’s eight-district region, cases have also more than doubled over the last two weeks, going from 344 to 801. Of the 801 cases, 507 are in Warren, 131 in Butler, 43 in Edmonson, 53 in Logan, 30 in Simpson, 24 in Barren, 11 in Hart and two in Metcalfe. At least 245 patients have reportedly recovered.
For the first time this week, the health department did not report any new virus-related deaths, leaving the total at 18, including six in both Butler and Edmonson counties and two each in Warren, Simpson and Logan.
There are at least 31 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
The Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, said Warren County now has 512 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is the majority of the 881 total cases in BRADD’s 10-county region. Totals in other counties are 192 in Butler, 45 in Edmonson, 35 in Logan, 32 in Simpson, 25 in Allen, 24 in Barren, eight in Hart, six in Monroe and two in Metcalfe.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments because of different reporting methods.
During Beshear’s daily briefing in Frankfort on Friday, he confirmed 176 new coronavirus cases statewide, 19 of which are probable, bringing the state’s total to 6,288.
At least 2,266 people have recovered and 369 are currently hospitalized, 210 of whom are in intensive care, Beshear said.
The total number of virus-related deaths rose to 298 as the governor confirmed four additional fatalities.
Beshear also announced changes to Phase I of his Healthy At Work business reopening plan.
Government offices and agencies can reopen in-person services on May 18; funeral homes on May 20 and acupuncturists, massage therapists and tattoo parlors on May 25.
In addition, the reopening of restaurants at 33 percent indoor capacity and unlimited outdoor capacity on May 22 is now listed under Phase I, not Phase II.
A reporter asked if Beshear is concerned that restaurants operating on “slim margins” won’t be able to survive under those guidelines.
The governor said his original start date for restaurants was going to be later. But the new date, combined with the guidelines and continuance of take-out, "we hope gives everybody a real shot at getting started,” he said.
He added that the 33 percent indoor capacity is subject to change because the state is “being flexible based on the virus.”
Asked about child care reopening June 25, Beshear said some summer camps may qualify, and he is still working on how to “lessen the multiplication of contacts.”
He also said that “it’s better if we don’t cross-pollinate” children of food workers, first responders and healthcare workers with others.
Asked if individual businesses must get state-approval to reopen or expand services, Beshear said no, but they must meet industry-specific guidelines in addition to broader minimum requirements listed on kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor also said he will not hold a coronavirus briefing this Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day.
