A 12th Warren County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to the Barren River District Health Department. The victim was an 81-year-old female, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The latest death brings the total to 58 residents of the eight-county region who have died of the disease.
Beshear’s office announced Thursday there were eight new deaths across the state, bringing the state total to 546.
Cases of coronavirus in the region reported Thursday by the health department include 79 in Barren County (two deaths); 245 in Butler County (14 deaths); 79 in Edmonson County (11 deaths); 46 in Hart County (no deaths); 215 in Logan County (14 deaths); nine in Metcalfe County (two deaths); 72 in Simpson County (three deaths); and 1,418 in Warren County.
The 2,163 cases in the region Thursday is up 33 cases from the 2,130 reported Wednesday.
The Allen County Health Department on Thursday reported 162 coronavirus cases in that county, with five deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.