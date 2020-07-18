Seven people from southcentral Kentucky were reported Saturday to have died of the coronavirus, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
The governor’s office reported 583 new cases of the virus Saturday, the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in Kentucky.
Nine new deaths were also reported, with seven from the region. They are three women, ages 78, 80 and 81, and two men, ages 83 and 96, from Logan County; a 64-year-old man from Simpson County; and a 76-year-old woman from Warren County.
According to data from the Barren River District Health Department, there were 74 deaths in the region as of Friday. State and health department data often vary because of different reporting methods.
“Take care of each other. Wear facial coverings. Stay six feet apart. Do all of the things we need to do” Beshear said in a news release Saturday. “We know how to beat COVID-19. Let’s come together. I know we’re going to get through this. I’m counting on you and I’m proud of you. It’s go time and let’s get it done right now.”
The state reported that there were at least 22,184 coronavirus cases in Kentucky as of Saturday.
“That means this is a dangerous time and it can’t be explained away by our increase in tests,” Beshear said in the release. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to make sure that we are wearing our facial coverings, because today’s cases are a reflection of 14 days ago before we mandated those. This is what it’s going to take if we want to save our economy and save lives and get our kids back in school. It’s really that simple.”
The nine new deaths reported Saturday bring the total to 667 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
As of Saturday, there have been at least 529,481 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.66%. At least 6,824 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to the release.
“Consistency is incredibly important as we strive to avoid straining our health system,” said Steven Stack, M.D., commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Weekends offer additional opportunities to socialize and go out in public. If you do, practice Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work guidelines. Wear a face covering. Maintain a social distance of at least six feet from people outside your household. Wash your hands. And, if a contact tracer calls, please answer. These steps get us back to work, school and play.”
According to the local health department data, as of Friday, the local case numbers and deaths were: Barren County, 104, 2; Butler, 270, 14; Edmonson, 84, 12; Hart, 57, 0; Logan, 269, 21; Metcalfe, 15, 2; Simpson, 94, 4; Warren, 1,864, 19.
