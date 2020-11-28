Gov. Andy Beshear reported that among those who died from COVID-19 Saturday were five women from Warren County.
The governor’s office reported that among the 14 who were reported as having died from the coronavirus Saturday were the five Warren County women, ages 57, 71, 78, 84 and 86.
The other deaths included a 58-year-old woman from Barren County; a 70-year-old woman from Hart County and a 74-year-old man from Logan County.
Beshear’s office reported 2,437 new coronavirus cases Saturday with 1,885 deaths.
Amid the rising cases across the state, Beshear said in a news release that help against the pandemic is on its way.
“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release.
The counties with the most positive cases Saturday were Warren, Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Madison, Kenton and McCracken.
In its last update Friday, the Barren River District Health Department reported 12,955 cases and 159 deaths in its eight-county region.
Reported cases/deaths were: Barren, 1,947, 20; Butler, 571,16; Edmonson 374, 13; Hart, 753, 3; Logan, 1,208, 32; Metcalfe, 377, 3; Simpson, 634,9; and Warren, 7,091, 63.
The Allen County Health Department reported 715 cases and 15 deaths as of Friday.
Case and death totals reported by agencies often vary because of different reporting procedures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.