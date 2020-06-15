Two newly confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Warren County brought the death toll to date to 10 on Monday, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
At least one death has officially been linked to the virus in Warren County each week since May 21. The most recent previous confirmation was June 9.
Officials also confirmed another death Monday in Logan County, raising the overall total in the health department's eight-county district to 50, including 13 in Butler, 11 in Edmonson, nine in Logan, three in Simpson and two in both Barren and Metcalfe.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the district increased to 1,961 as of Monday, including 1,274 in Warren, 242 in Butler, 206 in Logan, 73 in Edmonson, 60 in Simpson, 62 in Barren, 36 in Hart and eight in Metcalfe. Of those, 1,313 people have reportedly recovered.
At least 11.5 percent of Warren County’s population of roughly 130,000 people has been tested as of Sunday, according to Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson.
There are at least 136 total coronavirus cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Meanwhile, the Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses state health department data, showed 2,114 total cases Monday in its 10-county region, including 1,275 in Warren, 244 in Butler, 199 in Logan, 135 in Allen, 67 in Edmonson, 66 in Barren, 59 in Simpson, 31 in Monroe, 30 in Hart and eight in Metcalfe.
Some daily case totals may shift due to a case being reported in the wrong county. Additionally, numbers often differ between the state and local sources because of different reporting methods.
During Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily briefing in Frankfort, he announced 12,647 total coronavirus cases statewide, 321 of which are probable. Of the total cases, 85 were newly confirmed Sunday and 120 on Monday.
Five newly confirmed virus-related deaths bring the state total to 505, two of which are considered probable. At least 3,416 people have recovered, 383 are hospitalized and 63 are in intensive care. At least 325,065 total people have been tested statewide, which is about 7.3 percent of the state’s 4.4 million population.
Also at the briefing, state public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack showed four graphs of new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, Arizona, South Carolina and Florida, normalized by population.
“If you look at all three of these other states, you see a sudden increase. That sudden increase is roughly 30 days ago,” he said. “That corresponds roughly with when social distancing restrictions were lifted in many of these states.”
He went on to say that Houston is considering opening a stadium as a field hospital as daily cases last week surged to more than 1,700. Stack also noted that Arizona’s uptick is occurring amid a heatwave.
“If you’re hoping that the coronavirus will take a nap in the summer, it’s 106 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona, today,” he said. “It kind of suggests that if that kind of heat doesn’t slow it down, I’m not sure what kind will.”
Meanwhile, asked about unemployment insurance claims, Beshear said of the record 892,355 total claims filed over the last three months, there are 52,692 remaining. He also mentioned the possibility of adding “outside help” to process the remaining claims.
State treasurer Allison Ball wrote Beshear a letter on Monday, stating that "(n)early half of Kentucky's workforce, 45 percent, is unemployed and desperate for relief."
“I continue to receive countless messages, emails, and calls that a vast number of Kentuckians are facing the risk of homelessness, hunger, and mountain debt as they eagerly wait for these critical payments,” she wrote.
In regard to a potential $457 million state budget shortfall, Beshear said a plan is in place that “will balance it” by the end of the current fiscal year June 30.
“It's tough,” he said. “(But) it won't require massive cuts this fiscal year because we had extra dollars that were going to flow into next year that we're now going to have to use.”
He also reiterated a point he has touted several times before, and said it’s “absolutely necessary” that the federal government’s next coronavirus relief package include state and local government funds.
“There isn’t a state in this country that can get by without that help.”
Beshear said he will not hold a news conference Wednesday, but did not give a reason why.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.