Following a recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear, local schools will extend their closures through at least April 20 to curb the spread of coronavirus, and both systems are communicating this week about what that will mean for students.
Students in the Bowling Green Independent School District will continue to use nontraditional instruction days for at least three more weeks – this week and the two weeks immediately following the district’s spring break March 30 through April 3.
The district informed families in a memo Monday that it will continue to offer online instruction, with schools offering paper copies of assignments for those who lack consistent internet access. It also announced some changes to meal services during school closures.
“We want to commend the Child Nutrition and Transportation Departments for an amazing effort last week, delivering 15,744 meals to children across our district,” the district memo reads. “However, to keep our workforce strong for the coming weeks, we are making a few adjustments to the schedule. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, BGISD buses will make only one mid-morning route to deliver both breakfast and lunch to families. For questions about delivery times, please contact the district office: 270-746-2200.”
This week, both breakfast and lunch will be provided for parent pickup between 10 a.m. and noon at Parker-Bennett-Curry, Dishman-McGinnis and T.C. Cherry elementary schools and the Bowling Green Learning Center. All children age 18 or younger are eligible for meals free of charge, but children must be present to receive a meal. Adult meals cost $3.
District offices remain closed to the public, but they remain available both online and via phone, with contact information available at bgreen.kyschools.us/News/closingcovid19.
The memo further adds: “Our district administrators are working to compile a list of questions related to the closure and the ending of the school year. We will be working to find answers and share as much as we can by the end of the week,”
Parents with a question should submit them online at forms.gle/VgY6rWLmPraNm5hv8
On Monday morning, Warren County Public Schools spokeswoman Morgan Watson wrote in a text message to the Daily News that information about the extended school closures will be available early this week.
“We are in the process of getting that information together for families and staff as well,” she wrote.
