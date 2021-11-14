Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby, a Democrat who started working as a deputy coroner in 1976 and was appointed by former Judge-Executive Basil Griffin to succeed his father, J.C. Kirby, as coroner in 1985, is running for what he said could be his final four-year term.
“I’ve served in the coroner’s office since I was 20 years old,” said Kirby, 65. “For all these years I’ve been the voice for people who have no voice after they’ve passed.”
Owner of Bowling Green’s J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels and Crematory, Kirby said he has developed great working relationships with local law enforcement while helping investigate crime scenes to determine causes of death.
“It’s a lot of work making sure we get everything right,” said Kirby, a 1974 Bowling Green High School graduate. “I take a lot of pride in representing the community. I hope to continue giving the community the service they deserve.”
No one else has yet filed for the coroner position, but Republican Joanna Jones filed Friday to run for Warren County judge-executive, making her the first female since Mary Cohron in 1994 to run for the office.
Seeking to be the first woman to ever hold the top executive position in the county, Jones joins current First District Magistrate Doug Gorman – also a Republican – in running for the office now held by Mike Buchanon, who has announced that he isn’t running for reelection in 2022.
Buchanon, who has served as judge-executive since 1994, has endorsed Gorman for the office, but Jones said she isn’t dissuaded by that endorsement.
“When I saw this opportunity, I decided to go for it,” said Jones, a 36-year-old who lives in Plum Springs. “This is an elected position, not something to be passed down. I just felt like someone else should be running.”
Jones grew up in the Anna community and joined the Marines shortly after graduating from Warren East High School in 2003.
After serving four years in the military, including a tour in Iraq as a field radio operator, Jones earned a master’s degree in health care administration and a doctorate in organizational leadership at Western Kentucky University.
She now does business consulting and career coaching through the Aspire Transitions company.
As a Warren County native, Jones said she thinks she can steer the fast-growing county toward some changes that would favor its rural areas.
“I feel like the rural residents aren’t heard from like they should be,” she said. “Warren County is more than just Bowling Green. There are county roads and areas that need attention. Downtown isn’t the only thing we should focus on.”
Jones said she plans to run a grassroots campaign as she goes against Gorman and any other GOP candidates in the May Republican primary. No Democrats have yet filed for judge-executive.
“I’m not a politician,” she said. “I consider myself more of a change agent who wants to serve the people. I’ll be going door to door, talking to people about their concerns.”
The window to file for local offices continues through Jan. 7.