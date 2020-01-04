Fatal drug overdoses in Warren County increased by more than 50 percent over the span of a year, according to statistics released by the Warren County Coroner's Office.
The annual report from Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby shows that his office, which also employs five deputy coroners, worked 15 fewer death investigations in 2019 compared to 2018.
Of the coroner's office's 810 investigations in 2019, 20 involved overdose deaths, an increase from 13 in 2018 and the highest number recorded in the past decade. That total of 20 overdose deaths is subject to increase, pending the results of autopsies and toxicology reports that are incomplete in six cases from last year, Kirby said.
Kirby said the victims of the fatal overdoses spanned virtually every age demographic.
"Opioids and fentanyl have played a little bit more of a role in the last couple of years," Kirby said.
Warren County is one of many counties in Kentucky attempting to rein in the number of overdoses because of abuse of prescription opioids and of illegal drugs containing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can prove fatal in small amounts.
The number of deadly overdoses has fluctuated in the county from year to year over the past decade, with only six reported for all of 2013.
"Fentanyl is something coming in that's very dangerous and very lethal," Kirby said. "It's a drug that we didn't see a lot of for a long, long time and our law enforcement is battling it."
While there was a jump in overdoses last year, the overall number of death investigations by Kirby's office decreased for the second year in a row.
From a high of 903 investigations in 2017, the number dropped to 825 in 2018 and decreased again to 810 last year.
"Even if there's just one less death, that makes a big difference, because that's one less person in our community that's had tragedy hit them or something else happen to them," Kirby said. "It's a very hard job because you see a lot of tragedy, it's very traumatic and hard on a person, but these guys I've got, I'm very proud of them and they're very dedicated to what they do."
Deaths by suicide increased slightly in 2019, to 21 compared to 19 in 2018.
More road fatalities were reported in the county in 2019, with 13 deaths resulting from auto crashes and four because of motorcycle or ATV accidents.
In 2018, 11 people died in automobile crashes and there were two motorcycle/ATV fatalities.
Five homicides were investigated in the past year, and there were two deaths from accidental falls and two choking deaths. Three deaths were of undetermined cause.
There were no documented deaths from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, which Kirby attributed in part to doctors having more knowledge to share with parents about co-sleeping and other factors that can increase the risk of SIDS.
