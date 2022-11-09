Correction Nov 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An article Monday about Operation PRIDE’s tree giveaways contained some incorrect information. Vouchers are not purchased. They are free and worth $200. The voucher recipient will pick up their tree(s) from the vendor, so they may vary in size. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Recipient Giveaway Commerce Voucher Pride Article Tree Information Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCharges added in Cumberland Trace shooting caseBG couple faces abuse chargesBG school board candidate withdraws from electionPolice investigating fatal Sunday shootingPurples, Raiders, Cougars top All-SKY Large School picksBGPD investigates shooting, arrests man near sceneJerry Dakota Whitlow-KuhlenhoelterWKU Folk Studies program faces potential suspensionDr. Richard Vere GrahamKy. Supreme Court election pits two local candidates Images Videos State News Kentucky candidates make final pitches ahead of election Additional Kentucky county approved for direct housing aid Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash Ky officials warn of 'slick smelly' chicken offal spill National News GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke Nickel wins North Carolina US House seat over GOP's Hines In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana Schmitt defeats Busch beer heir in Missouri U.S. Senate race POLITICAL NEWS Republican Rep. Bacon wins 4th term in Omaha-based district Wisconsin Gov. Evers defeats foe he called democracy threat 2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP Californians reject measure to alter dialysis clinic rules Abortion rights gain new protections in California, Vermont Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView