A story about teen vaping use published in Saturday’s edition of the Daily News incorrectly stated the percentage of school districts in the state that had gone tobacco free and the total number of school districts in Kentucky. As of Friday, the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky reported that 154 school districts had gone tobacco free. Kentucky has 172 school districts.

