Despite a labor dispute that has put its expansion plans on hold, the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant received the John B. Holland Business of the Year Award Oct. 3 at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Targeted Business and Industry Awards Banquet.
GM leadership announced plans this year to add 400 jobs and a second shift at the Corvette plant as it gears up to produce the eighth-generation Corvette. That expansion would bring employment at the plant to about 1,400.
GM has invested more than $900 million into the Bowling Green plant since 2011, building a new paint shop and making other improvements.
GM has been producing Corvettes at the Bowling Green plant since 1981.
