This summer marks 28 years since the National Corvette Museum opened its doors, and the museum will celebrate with three days filled with activities.
The anniversary celebration will be Sept. 1-3.
Mariah Hughes, the museum’s senior media and marketing specialist, said she expects about 1,200 people to attend.
Registered participants will have access to road tours to My Old Kentucky Home, the Kentucky Derby Museum, General Jackson Showboat in Nashville and Lane Motor Museum, special video presentations, driving experiences at the NCM Motorsports Park and raffles.
On Sept. 1, registrants can enjoy a dinner, a viewing of the documentary “Boundless: Betty Skelton” and a roundtable discussion featuring automotive industry speaker Cindy Sisson; Derek E. Moore, curator of collections at the Lane Motor Museum; and hall of fame member Jerry Burton.
“The discussion will be about Betty Skelton’s impact on Corvettes as a whole,” Hughes said.
The celebration will also include an invitation-only hall of fame induction ceremony for the class of 2022 on Sept. 2 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
This year’s inductees include Ed Welburn, former GM vice president of global design; Gary Pratt and Jim Miller, an engineering duo and owners of Pratt & Miller Engineering (racing category); and Elfi Arkus-Duntov (enthusiast category).
Hughes said one of the big attractions Sept. 3 will be the Corvette car show. The show, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature some new categories, including curator’s choice, president’s choice, most photogenic and best personal design.
Registration is now open and pre-registration is required. The deadline to register on the museum’s website is at 5 p.m. Aug. 15. The cost is $25 for lifetime members, $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Onsite registration will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 31. The cost is $30 for lifetime members, $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
“We want everybody to come out and help us celebrate 28 years,” Hughes said.