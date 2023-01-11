The first Corvette rolled off the line June 30, 1953, and it's been going strong ever since, said Bob Bubnis, National Corvette Museum curator of collections and exhibits manager.
NCM has a star-studded 2023 exhibit and event lineup to celebrate the 70th anniversary of America's sports car.
Bubnis said that the highlight is Custom CARisma: The Legendary Creations of Carl Casper, an exhibit that will be on display from March 10 to Jan. 24, 2024.
Casper is a "Renaissance man," Bubnis said, and the exhibit explores the many facets of his career. He was not only a custom car designer whose models appeared in movies, but also a racer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Casper organized over a thousand car shows across the country, including a 55-year running Louisville car show that once attracted 119,000 people.
"Anybody who's on the I-65 corridor who’s into cars, especially back in the 50s, 60s, 70s, they know about Carl Casper," Bubnis said.
The temporary exhibit will include some of Casper's most famous cars, like the Turbo Shark Corvette, Popcorn Wagon, Young American Dragster, 51 Merc "Knight Cruiser," Paddy Wagon, 32 Renegade Deuce and the Cosmic Invader.
But the clear star of the show is the Batmobile from the 1992 Batman Returns superhero film.
"One of the things we try to do with all the exhibits here in the museum is give them some kind of universal appeal," Bubnis said.
The Batmobile certainly fits the bill.
Many of Casper's designs have been turned into model kits, tiny, buildable model cars meant to be displayed. Many will be included in a collection artifact case in the exhibit.
Model kits are a way to introduce kids to the way automobiles are built and inspire them to get into cars themselves.
“We've noticed that whenever we tell people that the Popcorn Wagon is going to be here, all these older faces like mine light up, because we remember when we had those kits and putting those cars together," Bubnis said.
While times have changed, the goal of using "wild, imaginative" cars to inspire the next generation remains the same at the National Corvette Museum. Casper is a great example of what's possible, he added.
"You take somebody like Carl, who was able to use his imagination to do great things, and really, I think if you look at almost every exhibit in the museum, the whole idea is to get you intrigued about some aspect of the Corvette, whether it be racing or design or engineering or just the core of our world in general," he said.
Bubnis expects to see Casper around the museum occasionally while his cars are on display. He said that after Casper's last car show in 2017, getting his cars out to be seen again mattered to him.
On the Corvette's 70th anniversary, the NCM will begin showing another exhibit featuring iconic cars from each Corvette era that mark key milestones throughout its storied history.
The exhibit will be a "walk through time," Bubnis said, including cars from the early design eras to the Corvettes that collapsed into a sinkhole in 2014. The exhibit will also include information about what was going on culturally at the time of each era.
The exhibit will run until the beginning of 2024.
In addition to the two new 2023 exhibits, NCM is holding many of its annual events, including the Michelin NCM Bash in April, Military Appreciation Month and the Vet 'n Vettes Event in May, the 29th NCM Anniversary Celebration in August and the Corvette Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in September.
To see a full list of events and dates, visit https://www.corvettemuseum.org/2023-exhibit-event-schedule.