The National Corvette Museum is giving car enthusiasts a chance to own history, raffling off the 1.75 millionth Corvette.
The arctic white coupe with adrenaline red interior will be raffled off during the museum’s 26th anniversary celebration Sept. 4 with proceeds going to the museum’s nonprofit foundation.
“There are just so many iconic moments in the life of this car,” said Sean Preston, president and chief executive of the museum. “The 1.75 millionth car produced is an icon within an icon. Someone will own that vehicle. It will be documented and certified by GM ... and some lucky Corvette enthusiast out there in America is going to walk away with it.”
The Corvette will look exactly like the first car built in 1953. Preston said it’s only appropriate this historic car will be linked to Bowling Green, which has produced 250,000 Corvettes in 11 years.
Tickets for the raffle are $200 each and the raffle is limited to 1,500 tickets. Tickets can be acquired via a secure order form at raffle.corvettemuseum.org.
Preston said the initial response has been positive.
“The response to all the raffles continue to amaze me,” Preston said. “Every time we offer a car, the tickets fly off the shelf. Many people do it to support the museum. They understand how much this raffle means to us. We do a lot with the money that we earn from the raffles, but I anticipate this particular raffle will be a high-selling ticket for sure.”
The raffle is part of a busy time for the museum, which reopened last month after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The local museum was recently named the Best Attraction for Car Lovers in the 2020 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest, beating 19 other automotive attractions.
“To even be part of the 20 who were evaluated, who were voted on was an honor itself,” Preston said. “Being the No. 1 automotive attraction, coming out of a 10-week shutdown due to the pandemic … (it shows) how hard everyone worked during the pandemic.
“While we were closed to the public, we absolutely used our time wisely.”
Among the work done while the museum was closed was the installation of three new exhibits, repainting of every surface and refinishing the floors. The museum also created virtual content to stay active with patrons while they were closed.
Now that the museum is reopen, Corvette lovers can once again experience exhibits that include Cartoon Creatures, Kustom Kars and Corvettes: The Art and Influence of Ed “Big Daddy” Roth. The exhibit debuted in January with a limited run, but the museum announced recently that run has been extended through April 2021.
The exhibit, which was co-curated by retired Corvette design chief Tom Peters, showcases the automotive revolution that took place from the late 1950s into the mid-60s – featuring several cars from Galpin Auto Sports.
“To me that speaks volumes of the museum that these folks who love and own these cars are willing to leave them at the museum that much longer for that many people to enjoy,” Preston said.
The East Coast Rat Fink Reunion is scheduled to take place at the museum Aug. 20-22.
