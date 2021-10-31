Just as plans for its supercharged 2023 Corvette Z06 were being revealed, General Motors was forced to temporarily halt second-shift production at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green.
The local plant had for 20 consecutive weeks avoided the layoffs and shutdowns affecting many automakers as a result of a computer chip shortage and other supply chain issues, but GM Communications staffer David Barnas confirmed Wednesday that the Corvette plant began Oct. 25 running only a single shift.
“Bowling Green Assembly is not running second-shift production this week due to a temporary parts supply issue,” Barnas said in an email. “Although we are not providing specifics regarding the material shortage, we can say it is not related to the global semiconductor chip issue.”
Although Barnas said GM’s supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are “working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production,” a United Auto Workers Local 2164 representative said Wednesday afternoon that communication from GM said the second shift will be idle for another week.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra came to Bowling Green in 2019 to announce plans for a second shift and a boost in employment as the company geared up to produce the redesigned mid-engine sports car.
That two-shift operation has been in place periodically since 2020, although COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and issues getting transmissions and other parts have hindered production at times.
Corvette Plant Manager Kai Spande said recently that the 20-week run of two-shift production was a record for the plant that now has about 1,200 hourly workers.
Roughly half of those workers weren’t on the job this past week and for at least one more week, but UAW Local 2164 President Brian Ferrett said an arrangement worked out with GM management is helping with the unemployment insurance process that had been chaotic during earlier layoffs.
“It’s a real simple process,” Ferrett said. “GM sends a list to the state of everybody laid off, and that generates a claim. The workers get a weekly check. That’s a huge benefit.”
The slowdown in Corvette production comes at a time when buzz about the sports car is reaching top speed.
Building on the momentum of the mid-engine Corvette Stingray that won Motor Trend magazine “Car of the Year” and other honors, GM teased last week the 2023 Corvette Z06 that is drawing comparisons to Ferrari and other European sports cars.
According to a report in Car and Driver magazine, the Z06 will have a 5.5-liter V-8 engine capable of producing 670 horsepower.
Production of the 2023 Z06, which Car and Driver estimates will carry a price tag of around $90,000, is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.