Businesses along the storm-ravaged U.S. 31-W Bypass aren't the only local employers dealing with the aftermath of Saturday's devastating tornado.
A little farther north, in the Kentucky Transpark industrial park, one plant was reduced to rubble and several others were damaged as the ferocious tornado system roared through.
Near the Transpark, at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant, damage to the roof and to an employee entrance led to the plant being shut down at least through the end of the week.
Because the storm came through around 1:30 Saturday morning, it hit at a time when few employees were at the plant.
Rachel Bagshaw, communications manager for the Corvette plant, said in an email that the tornado strike led to a fire that damaged a portion of the plant's roof and that employee entrance.
"The small number of employees that were onsite are all safe," Bagshaw said.
Bagshaw said the plant, which has approximately 1,200 hourly employees working two shifts, has shut down both shifts through the end of this week.
She said trained teams are "working to get tooling, equipment and the facility space up to standard."
Bagshaw said no value on the damage has yet been established, and she said no decision has been made on returning to production next week.
Compared to another automotive-related plant in the Transpark, the Corvette plant got off easy.
A 108,000-square-foot Stryker Logistics building, where workers cleaned parts for Bowling Green Metalforming and other clients and also provided warehousing and distribution services, was demolished by the tornado and its 150-mph winds.
The plant was a pile of rubble Monday afternoon. An employee (who asked not to be identified) stationed at the driveway to the plant to prevent interlopers looked at the mess and said: "I can't believe I was in there Friday."
As with the Corvette plant, the timing of the storm meant that none of the 30 employees in the Stryker plant were injured.
"Thankfully, no one was in the plant at the time," said Fuji Avdic, Stryker's founder and president.
Avdic estimated the damage to the plant at between $10 million and $20 million, but he said others in town suffered greater losses.
"I'm honestly embarrassed to talk about my loss compared to others that have lost children, family members and things that can't be replaced," he said. "I've been living in Bowling Green for more than 23 years, and I always thought we were in this bubble where the storm would go around us."
Avdic said the loss of the building will be "a huge setback for Stryker Logistics and the entire automotive supply chain," but he expects to bounce back.
Likewise, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said other Transpark businesses damaged by the storm are already working to recover.
Bunch said the Kight Home Center building next to Stryker sustained heavy damage and that Crown Verity, Constellium, Cannon Automotive, Crown Cork and Seal and Ball Corp. all had lesser damage.
The Transpark's largest employer, BG Metalforming, sustained damage to its electric substation.
"There was a big impact on the electric power structure," Bunch said. "But TVA and Warren Rural Electric have been super responsive in getting that restored."
Bunch said the chamber has shifted its focus to helping connect affected businesses, both in the Transpark and along the bypass, to resources that can help them rebuild.
"We're calling every business that we know was impacted," he said. "We're looking for best practices for recovery. A lot of people are in shock, but there clearly are steps they have to go through.
"We're looking forward to being part of the solution. We know it won't be an overnight fix."