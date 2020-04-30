Kelsey Bragg and nearly two dozen of her fellow General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant workers were busy on an assembly line Wednesday, but they weren't back on the job.
Bragg and her coworkers haven't installed a single door panel or transmission on a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in more than a month. Production of that award-winning sports car with the revolutionary mid-engine design wasn't even up to cruising speed when it was stopped in its tracks by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
This idling of the Corvette plant follows last fall's United Auto Workers strike that put production on hold for 40 days and gave workers like Bragg a greater appreciation for what it means to be without work – and a greater desire to help others.
"You don't realize how many people in our community need assistance," said Bragg, chairperson of UAW Local 2164's community service committee. "Not only when a worldwide pandemic is happening, but anytime. We want to do anything we can to help."
That's what they were doing Wednesday, joining dozens of other community volunteers in putting together and handing out food boxes as part of Feeding America's food distribution event at Bowling Green's Lampkin Park.
Cars were backed up on Morgantown Road for an event that officials at Feeding America's Elizabethtown regional office expected to draw more than 1,000 families. The vehicles wound through the park and past the Agriculture Center building where UAW members were busy doing what they do best: assembling.
Only instead of auto parts, they were putting together the fruit, vegetables, meat, bread and other items Feeding America puts together in boxes aimed at providing a week's worth of food for a family.
"This was the perfect opportunity for us to help the community and give back," said Jack Bowers, UAW Local 2164 president. "They (Feeding America volunteers) came in and said, 'Can you guys set up an assembly line?' I said, 'Yeah, OK.' We've done it for so long, we're used to it."
Although not a UAW member, assembly plant quality engineer Breann Voss was happy to join the assembly line Wednesday.
"It was good to see a lot of our community come out and help," Voss said. "It has gone really smoothly, with everybody doing their assignments. It's enjoyable, knowing you're helping people who have been impacted and are worse off than you are."
Jason Watson, UAW Local 2164's shop chairman, said the workers had extra motivation to help Feeding America, an organization that provided food to UAW members when they were trying to get by on their strike pay of less than $300 per week.
"We aren't working now, but we're fortunate to have benefits coming in," Watson said. "We're trying to give back, especially to Feeding America. They came in when we were on strike and helped us. We're trying to help them in return and help the community."
The Corvette plant workers and other volunteers helped a good number of families Wednesday, which was the fourth Feeding America food distribution in Warren County this month. Monica Ruehling, development director for Feeding America's Elizabethtown office, said those four events provided help to more than 3,000 families.
One local resident who picked up a food box Wednesday, Bowling Green resident Ashley Davis, said the food is making a difference.
"We definitely appreciate what everyone is doing," Davis said. "We don't have family here and we have four kids at home, so this helps tremendously."
Bragg has seen firsthand the effect of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to business shutdowns and skyrocketing unemployment.
"A lot of our (Corvette plant) people are struggling," she said. "This is the sixth week of being off work, and some people have yet to receive unemployment and some haven't received stimulus checks."
Bragg said the UAW members will be available to help with Feeding America events in May, when Ruehling said she has already scheduled three more visits to Warren County.
The May Feeding America dates are: May 18 at Ephram White Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 20 at Buchanon Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and May 27 at Lampkin Park, 8:30-11 a.m.
Bragg expects UAW members to help again, if they're not too busy making Corvettes.
"We'll do anything we can to help," Bragg said. "But I think everybody is ready to get back to work."
