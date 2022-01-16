Since 2019, the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant has been buffeted by a nationwide United Auto Workers strike, a global pandemic that disrupted work, supply-chain issues that at times halted production and a fierce tornado that damaged part of the plant’s roof and pummeled dozens of the sports cars it produces.
What’s next for perhaps the region’s best-known employer?
Potential new labor problems, this time arising not from the national United Auto Workers union but from a local contract involving working conditions and perks that members of UAW Local 2164 believe aren’t being addressed.
The Chevrolet Corvette plant workers who make up Local 2164 sent an unmistakable message about the local contract last week, when 98% of the plant’s production workers and 97% of its skilled trades workers voted to reject an offer from plant management that didn’t include many of the demands being made by union leadership.
“We pretty much knew what the outcome would be,” said Jason Watson, shop chairman for Local 2164. “It’s disappointing that the company doesn’t take into consideration what the hourly workers are asking for in improvements.”
Among the demands of the local union and its membership of more than 1,000 workers is that the company commit to using UAW members for such contracted tasks as 3-D printing, maintenance work and striping.
Other concerns, according to documents provided by Local 2164 leadership, include sanitation and health and safety.
A big item for Local 2164 President Brian Ferrett is the outsourcing of work to non-union workers. It’s a topic that resonates with many workers at the Corvette plant who have been transferred here after other GM plants have been closed or downsized.
The union asked for language in the local contract committing the company to “future products and investments” at the plant and to additional UAW work.
Ferrett believes workers at a plant that produces a sports car that has earned numerous accolades and is in great demand should get some guarantees about their future.
“We always request a guarantee, but it’s not there yet,” he said. “Over the last 20 years all GM has pushed for and achieved in most cases is for a third party to do our work at a lower wage.”
Watson said union negotiators understand the need for the local plant to have the flexibility to use some part-time and contract workers.
But, he said, “if you exploit that too much, then you’re getting what you pay for.”
Watson said the vote by Local 2164 members will have no serious immediate ramifications, although he said the members have already authorized a strike if the issues can’t be resolved.
“Our membership has approved a strike authorization, but there is a process that must go through (UAW) Region 8 and the national union,” he said.
For now, Watson said, “we’ll make sure our bargaining committee gathers membership concerns. We’ll continue to have meetings with management on these issues and make some attempt to continue negotiations.”
The Corvette plant’s management also expressed a willingness to continue talks, issuing this statement:
“We are disappointed that UAW Local 2164 voted down the local contract. We will continue to meet with the local union to understand the vote and will continue to negotiate. Our goal is to reach an agreement that benefits employees and positions our business to be competitive as we move forward.”
Watson said Local 2164’s agreement with the local plant expired two years ago, and he said the Corvette plant is not unique in operating without a local agreement.
“Numerous (GM) facilities are still without a local agreement,” he said.