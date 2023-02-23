Kentuckians may soon be able to place sports bets on and off the horse track.
State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, filed a bill Wednesday that would legalize sports wagering in Kentucky. He said that despite a tight vote margin, he’s optimistic that this year will be the year that the legislation makes it all the way into law.
The bill would regulate and tax the sports wagering industry, with revenue going toward program regulation and Kentucky’s public pension fund, “one of the biggest issues that we’ve run into in Kentucky for decades,” Meredith said.
From 2019 to 2022, former State Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, filed bills in the House of Representatives to legalize sports betting. In 2019 and 2020, his bills didn’t get House floor votes. In 2021, his bill wasn’t even assigned a committee.
But last session, House Bill 606 was Koenig’s first sports wagering bill to make it to a House floor vote. While it passed 58-30, Senate leadership avoided bringing it for a floor vote, with Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer saying that it didn’t have the muster to pass.
After Koenig lost his seat in the 2022 election, it was unclear who, if anyone, would take the sports betting mantle.
Meredith has co-sponsored Koenig’s bills for the past three years. He said he stepped forward because of his past work on the bill. His bill differs in several significant ways from previous versions, though.
Meredith removed the provision legalizing online poker from the bill, saying it remained controversial.
Fantasy contests have also been omitted.
“It just seems like there’s just not near as much energy out there anymore, because I think most of the companies that are really in that fantasy space are also in the sports betting space,” Meredith said.
Work began on the bill late last year. Meredith and his co-sponsors met with a variety of groups, including service providers who provide technology and platforms for sports wagering, the state’s horse racing tracks and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
If passed, Kentuckians could use mobile apps or sports betting venues to wager on sports contests taking place within the NFL, NBA, MLB and other professional sports organizations, upon approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which will have regulatory authority because of its track record in horse betting regulation.
Meredith wouldn’t characterize the bill as an expansion of gambling, but rather regulation and taxation of illegal gambling that already takes place in the state with “corner bookies” and offshore websites.
All of Kentucky’s border states except Missouri have legal sports betting, which creates a large market of Kentuckians who are making regular trips across state borders to place bets, he said.
“I think it just makes sense at this point to do it in Kentucky to capture the revenue from the folks that are doing it in a legal manner outside our state borders and to get those folks who are doing unregulated or illegal gaming right now to start participating in the legal process,” Meredith said.
Various studies have estimated that legalizing sports betting could bring $12 million to $25 million in annual revenue to Kentucky. While that wouldn’t be a game changer to the public pension fund in any given year, it would be a “big boost” in the aggregate, Meredith said.
This year’s short session is a non-budget year, which means that any revenue-producing bills have to pass with 3/5ths approval in the Senate and the House instead of a simple majority.
Still, Meredith thinks the bill has a better chance this year, thanks to the removal of more controversial measures and 2022 elections.
“I think we’ve picked up a couple of votes in the Senate caucus,” he said. “We gotta get the numbers, but I feel like we’re pretty darn close on both sides.”