When it comes to a potential return of passenger rail service to Bowling Green, local officials are all onboard.
And while the effort to return such service is in its infancy, it has gained some recent traction.
In 1979, passenger rail service ended in Bowling Green after more than 100 years. Amtrak’s “Floridian” service, which provided twice-daily trips from Chicago to Florida, was a casualty of federal budget cuts. The last passenger train at the L&N Depot, once perhaps the most bustling location in all of southcentral Kentucky, pulled out on Oct. 6, 1979.
In the intervening decades, there have been unsuccessful attempts to bring such service back.
New hope, however, has arisen from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan that contains about $80 billion to expand passenger rail service. Amtrak has been eyeing an expansion for years and recently unveiled its Amtrak Connects US plan that calls for new Atlanta to Nashville service.
That plan in turn has led to calls for Nashville to be connected to Louisville, with Bowling Green a logical stop on that proposed line.
“Several years ago, I worked with a friend of mine in Nashville about a Nashville to Louisville route which would include a stop in Bowling Green, but we could not make this happen at that time,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.
“Within the last year or so, there have been articles about a Nashville to Atlanta passenger route getting approved. And more recently about an Indianapolis to Louisville route being considered. So it seemed natural that this would be the perfect time to promote a Louisville to Nashville route, connecting Atlanta, Nashville, Louisville and Indianapolis, which would put Bowling Green right in the middle,” Buchanon said.
The Amtrak Connects US plan proposes new service across 160 communities and 25 states over the next 15 years, including the new Atlanta-Nashville service. Amtrak said the net economic benefit of the investment would reach “$8 billion annually by 2035, with an additional $195 billion in economic activity generated by additional capital investments during 2021-2035.”
In Tennessee, state Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, is forming a so-called Train Travel Caucus to work on promoting the proposed rail service to the Music City and other locations in the state.
An obvious extension of that effort would be to connect Nashville to Kentucky’s largest city.
Powell notes that Nashville is the third-largest city in the country without passenger rail; Louisville is the fourth largest.
Connecting them “makes all the sense in the world,” he said.
The Atlanta to Nashville line “is going to happen,” Powell predicted, and Bowling Green would be a logical stop for a Nashville to Louisville line.
Powell said now is the time to show regional support for an expansion of Amtrak to Nashville and then Kentucky.
State Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, said she’d advocate for the service in Kentucky when the time comes.
“My constituents have wanted passenger rail service from Bowling Green to Nashville for a long time. I’d be happy to do anything ... to see that connection,” she said.
Buchanon likewise said he was “happy to hear about a Tennessee lawmaker promoting this route, and will look forward to working with them and anyone else. I believe the determining factor will be CSX willingness to allow a deal for use of their tracks.”
In a statement to the Daily News, CSX kept the door open on such a deal.
“CSX is not against the introduction of new passenger service and in fact hosts more passenger service in densely populated areas than any other railroad,” according to the statement. “But it must be done in a safe and efficient manner which considers the impact to communities and freight rail operations. For decades, the standard practice in the industry has included the completion of a Rail Traffic Controller (RTC) study to assess the impacts of new or expanded passenger service on freight customers and communities to determine what infrastructure may be required to accommodate that service. CSX looks forward to learning more about the potential for proposed service once an actual proposal is received.”
As for other logistics, the L&N Depot is now home to the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
The museum’s executive director, Jamie Johnson, said in a statement that the museum would be supportive of a return of passenger rail and would work to have the Depot once again be used for rail passengers.
“Bringing passenger travel back to the L&N line is a dream. If passenger travel from Atlanta to Nashville is on the horizon, it only makes sense to continue service to Louisville, of course with a stop at our Bowling Green L&N Depot,” according to the statement. “I believe locals would utilize this service and put the Depot back in business to its original purpose. Just imagine the increased travel to our city by tourists wanting to spend their money right here in our community. And this would lead to increased tourism services, maybe a trolley service. We are still hopeful for the trolley to become a permanent offering connecting attractions, hotels and our beautiful downtown.”