This time of year, John Bergman typically tours high schools as an outreach counselor with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, supporting students as they apply for college aid. But like so many other things in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic is shaking that up.
“Some schools are having me come in, some schools are not,” said Bergman, who’s planning a mix of in-person and virtual sessions at local high schools this month.
When it comes to applying for help paying for college through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, there are no major changes this year, Bergman said.
An on-file FAFSA form remains key to qualify for federal, state and institutional aid, including grants, loans and finding a job on campus, Bergman said.
“We just always suggest that if you plan on going to college we strongly suggest filling it out because you never know what you might be eligible for,” he said.
Aspiring college students should apply as soon as possible, Bergman said. Based on the student, potentially thousands of dollars in state and federal aid are on the line, and aid offers can dry up as the 2020-21 school year progresses.
Aid through the country’s federal, need-based Pell grant program has risen to an individual maximum of $6,345 this school year, Bergman said.
And even if a student qualifies but doesn’t receive that full amount, they can receive money through a state College Access Program, or Kentucky CAP grant.
A student planning to attend a community college, for example, could receive $2,000 under that program, provided funding is still available. That benefit can potentially rise to $2,200 for students attending public and private four-year schools.
Additionally, students attending certified private schools in Kentucky can qualify for the Kentucky Tuition Grant, which totals up to $2,960.
Student loan interest rates are also low given the pandemic, Bergman said.
“The interest rates for a direct loan … right now it’s at a 2.75 percent” rate, Bergman said.
The FAFSA continues to use a household’s previous year’s income, a potential complication given that millions of Americans have lost jobs and income this year amid the pandemic.
In that case, Bergman recommends applicants contact their target university’s financial aid office to pursue a professional judgment of aid eligibility based on income.
“Say that a family made a $100,000 in 2019. One of their parents lost their job in 2020 due to COVID. Now the family, say, is making about $30,000. A professional judgment could be made based off that because of the fact that that is a huge difference in income,” Bergman said, adding that the judgment is based on what the institution is willing to offer case by case.
When applying for college aid, Bergman recommends students use a personal email address – not the one through their school – and employ the FAFSA’s built-in IRS Data Retrieval Tool to save time.
Bergman also suggests applying with a mobile phone number, an FSA ID to act as their signature, their Social Security number or Alien Registration number if they are a resident and not a U.S. citizen.
Applicants should also have their 2019 tax returns, W-2s and other income records on hand, along with their parents’ dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other key information.
The following are local FAFSA workshop dates:
- Oct. 13: Warren East High School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 16: South Warren High School, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (virtual).
- Oct. 21: Warren Central High School, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (virtual).
- Oct. 22: Greenwood High School, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Oct. 23: Bowling Green High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 29: Warren East High School, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Oct. 30: Bowli
- ng Green High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
