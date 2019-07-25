Local counties selected the transportation projects they wanted to give a better shot at being funded.
Officials from nine counties in the Barren River Area Development District met Wednesday to choose from projects the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet identified.
Based on the system approved at the meeting, each county was allowed to choose at least one project (and no more than four) to give a “boost” that would make them more likely to be included on the state’s upcoming State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Tyler Graham, a BRADD regional transportation planner, said the 20 “boosts” that were split among the nine counties were allocated based on need. The Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow, a KYTC process for determining how to allocate transportation funds, was used as part of the process.
“If a county … has many projects that are in need of some sort of work being done, they will receive more points. That is our methodology here. It’s not based off of population or road miles. It is based off of the greatest need as determined by the SHIFT formula,” he said.
Barren County was allotted four boosts; Butler, Metcalfe and Simpson counties had three; Allen and Hart counties had two; and Edmonson, Logan and Monroe counties had one.
Graham said every county with a population under 50,000 is covered by an area development district for transportation purposes, meaning Warren County (with a population of more than 120,000) is not part of BRADD’s regional transportation committee.
After boosts were distributed, representatives of the nine county governments talked among themselves to determine the projects they wanted to boost.
Emily Hathcock, BRADD’s associate director of planning and development, said the full list of the boost points allocated during the meeting could not be released yet because the judge-executives of some of the counties didn’t attend the meeting.
Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener said the three projects chosen for his county were lane departure safety improvements on Ky. 79 near the Edmonson County line, lane departure safety improvements on Ky. 70 near the Grayson County line and safety and mobility improvements on Ky. 185.
Flener said he likes the opportunity to affect how projects are prioritized.
“I think it’s good because it gives us as a county input on the project(s) that the state’s got out here,” he said. “You know, the state, they go around and gather all the data, but there may be certain areas of the roads out here that we might see a higher priority to than they do.”
– Follow Daily News reporter Jackson French on Twitter @Jackson_French or visit bgdailynews.com.
