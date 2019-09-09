Colt Ford once again tossed the rulebook out the window for his soon-to-be-released seventh album “We the People, Volume 1” – and its planned 2020 companion record “We the People, Volume 2” – perfecting his dynamic distillation of country, hip-hop and rock across nearly 30 songs.
Ford, a Georgia native, has more than 10 years of hit albums and singles to his credit, including recent singles “Slow Ride” and “We the People,” as well as No. 1 songs he cowrote, such as Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Country Must Be Country Wide.”
He is set to turn in the final musical performance of this year’s Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest at Edge Hill Farm in Oakland, headlining Sunday’s country-tinged lineup.
“The single, ‘We the People’ and the whole album – to me, where I’m at in my life, I look at what’s going on in the country and the divisiveness and all the finger pointing. ... It’s like, let’s just find a common ground with each other,” Ford said in a recent interview. “Let’s be good human beings. Let’s have common decency. It’s not as difficult as we made it out. Let’s just go enjoy this music.”
Ford plays an average of 150 national tour dates a year and has compiled a series of successes to earn mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, with “Declaration of Independence” bowing at No. 1 in 2012. Two years later, “Thanks for Listening” ascended to No. 2 on the country albums chart and reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Rap and Independent charts.
Along the way, he has been a trailblazer for collaborations. The country star’s dynamic discography includes work with artists ranging from country stars Toby Keith, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban to hip-hop artist Jermaine Dupri to members of alternative rock bands No Doubt and Lit.
“The fans like seeing different artists work together and do things,” Ford said. “Get managers and record labels and everybody out the way and let the artists be artists. Put artists together that are like-minded or know who they are. ...
You can put me in the room with another artist and I don’t care who it is. That could be Jay-Z, Five Finger Death Punch, the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift – I promise you, if people get out the way, we’ll make a cool song. I don’t tell you it’ll be a hit No. 1, but it will be something cool. And that’s fun to me.”
The Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest, launched last year by the Daily News and radio station WDNS (D93), this year features 25 bands. The festival is an all-ages event, with activities including a custom bike show, biker games, a burnout contest, kid zone, food and merchant vendors, downhill Barbie car races and more.
The weekend begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a free Kickoff Party at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green, 251 Cumberland Trace Road, featuring performances by Dustin Lee Benefield, Wolf Island Kosmonauts, Gravel Switch and Kyle Daniel. The kickoff party will include food vendors, beer garden and tethered hot-air balloon rides.
The music and fun continues Friday through Sunday at Edge Hill Farm, 13101 Louisville Road, headlined by rock band Puddle of Mudd on Friday and hard rockers Jackyl on Saturday. Other performers include Kiss Kiss Bang, Jasmine Cain, Geneva, Saving Abel, Tantric and Saliva.
“I saw the festival (Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest) and was like, ‘Damn ... absolutely, I’m about that,” Ford said “In the full record, I didn’t do a whole ‘thank you.’ I just wrote ‘I’m the luckiest man alive’ because I get to do this. I get to play music every day and people come to see it. It means something to them and they all tell me their story. I want to hear that stuff. I love that. I want to hear it means something to you because it means something to me.”
Visit vcmmf.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
