Putting together a 2021-22 fiscal year budget for Warren County government in the midst of a pandemic was far from routine for Treasurer Greg Burrell, but both he and county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon are happy with a final budget that has swollen considerably from the current fiscal year.
Warren Fiscal Court last week approved a $66.1 million budget for the 12 months beginning July 1. It includes a hefty infusion of pandemic-related federal dollars and is up more than 30% from the 2020-21 budget of $48.5 million.
“It’s a whole lot bigger than last year,” Burrell said. “But most of that is due to the federal funds we’ve received but haven’t spent yet. We’re still waiting for final guidance on how some of it can be spent.”
The federal infusion is most obvious in the budget’s capital projects category, where a line item lists $13 million in revenue from American Rescue Plan funds.
Even without the dollars flowing from Washington, the county is seeing some increases in revenue and spending.
“Our actual budget (without the federal funds) is probably up by $2 million,” Burrell said. “We were able to give a 2% cost-of-living raise to employees. That’s about $300,000 total.”
Burrell said the county’s payments into the state retirement system are up 12%, and the debt service line item has grown by $800,000 over the previous year.
“We’re starting to amortize the indoor tennis facility (at Buchanon Park),” he said.
Another significant increase is in the parks and recreation budget, largely because of expenses related to maintaining the landscaping done at Bowling Green’s five Interstate 65 interchanges through Operation PRIDE’s “BeautifI-65” project.
The budget includes a $119,000 line item for salaries for I-65 beautification and a $450,000 line item for “BeautifI-65” maintenance.
In March, fiscal court approved creating two positions – I-65 Beautification Division foreman and I-65 Beautification Division landscape specialist – for ongoing maintenance of the interchanges.
Fiscal court on Friday approved an I-65 beautification funding agreement with the city of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green-Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau that splits the maintenance costs three ways, so the county’s portion will be $150,000.
Despite the increases in spending, Buchanon said the budget doesn’t include an increase in the tax rate on real property of 14.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, a rate that hasn’t changed in more than a decade.
“This budget will be balanced and will not propose any increased tax rates or new taxes,” Buchanon said.
While he admits that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on some budget line items, Burrell said the county has benefited from continued growth in its industrial base and population.
The county’s population has swollen from 113,792 in 2010 to an estimated 135,000 today, meaning a big increase in the property values that fuel the county’s budget.
“Our occupational tax is slightly down, and the hotel tax is down,” Burrell said. “But our budget is real estate-based. We’ve benefited from all the growth.”
Among the big items on the county budget are $5.5 million for recreation and culture, $3 million for capital projects, $4.9 million for the sheriff’s office, $483,500 for volunteer fire departments, $3.8 million for the road fund and $8.7 million for the jail fund.
