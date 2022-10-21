Finding workers to fill the growing number of job openings in Warren County is not only important, it's increasingly expensive.
Warren Fiscal Court, which in January entered into a contract with Bowling Green's CrowdSouth marketing and advertising agency to mount a campaign to help find those workers, on Friday upped the ante on the campaign.
CrowdSouth's original contract with the county and the city of Bowling Green was for $243,000 annually to develop and execute a campaign intended to motivate local people to take jobs here and entice others from outside the region to move here to work.
That contract was later bumped up to $293,000, with the city and county kicking in another $25,000 each, and the price tag for the coming year will be even higher.
Fiscal court Friday approved a new contract that will pay CrowdSouth $400,000 in 2023, with the cost being split evenly between the city and county.
Jason Heflin, CrowdSouth's co-owner, explained that an escalating advertising campaign within and outside southcentral Kentucky prompted the inflated cost.
"Essentially, we're not bringing in more human resources," Heflin said. "We're expanding the campaign."
Heflin told the fiscal court magistrates that his company's outreach campaign has resulted in 32,550 visits to the Bowling Green Works website and 4,290 total job applications received.
He said the campaign has led to 1,501 hires this year spread across 115 employers.
"It's a blend of people unemployed finding jobs and people changing jobs," Heflin said, "but a large portion are people coming from outside Warren County."
As a result of that trend, CrowdSouth has been forced to ratchet up its marketing in other states with digital messages and videos across various platforms.
"We're running a lot of campaigns in states that border Kentucky," Heflin said. "Each month we audit what we're doing. We might have five to 10 ads going at one time."
Such a campaign comes with an ever-increasing price tag, but county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon believes it's money well-spent.
Such recent announcements as the Tyson Foods plant expected to employ 450 people and the Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant projected to cut checks to 2,000 workers have made such a campaign necessary, Buchanon reasons.
"Although this is a significant amount of money to put toward this, I think we need to double down on this," he said. "The last few announcements have created a growing need for workers for some time to come."
In his presentation to the magistrates, Heflin projected that CrowdSouth's efforts will lead to filling another 1,700 jobs next year.
Also at Friday's meeting, the magistrates approved using $276,695 in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet "flex funds" for resurfacing projects on Claypool-Boyce Road and Woody Atkinson Road.
County Public Works Director Josh Moore explained that county officials worked to determine which rural roads had the greatest need for resurfacing and directed the state funds to those two roads.
A 1.946-mile stretch of Claypool-Boyce Road, starting at Alvaton-Scottsville Road, will be resurfaced.
A 1.243-mile section of Woody Atkinson Road, extending from Ky. 240 to the county line, will get the new asphalt.
Also approved Friday:
• A lease agreement of $1,849.92 per month for 60 months for a 2022 Ford F350 truck with a crane, to be used by the county road department.
• An expenditure of $9,800 to Bluegrass Insulating Services for repairs to the HVAC ductwork at the Buchanon Park gymnasium.
• A service agreement between the county parks and recreation department and Living Hope Baptist Church that will allow the church's gymnasium to be used by some of the county's youth basketball leagues.
• A payment in Tax Increment Financing funds of $65,075 to the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority.
The magistrates also passed a motion changing the dates of the next two fiscal court meetings.
The meeting originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, was moved to Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. The meeting that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, has been moved to Monday, Nov. 14.