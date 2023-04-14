Bills are coming due for the fierce winds that blew through southcentral Kentucky March 3 and damaged many private residences as well as some public buildings.
Warren Fiscal Court, meeting Thursday, approved spending items related to the wind storm totaling more than $200,000, although most of that figure will be covered by insurance through the Kentucky Association of Counties.
Approved on Thursday:
- $18,883 to Gunter Roofing for the repair of roofing and dugouts at Buchanon and Basil Griffin parks.
- $2,382 to My Projects LLC for roof debris removal and disposal at the county-owned Taylor’s Chapel building that is home to the SoKY Marketplace community kitchen.
- $3,645 to Gunter Construction for repairs to the Taylor’s Chapel building.
- $186,959 to Scott, Murphy & Daniel for repairs to Taylor’s Chapel, the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion and the SoKY Marketplace outdoor restrooms.
- $5,270 to Newcastle Fence for a new gate at the county Parks and Recreation Department maintenance building.
“The roof damage (at Taylor’s Chapel) from the wind storm was so large that we had to have the roof re-done,” said James Marcrum, superintendent of the Warren County Justice Center. “Part of the roof was blown off and dumped right on top of the pavilion.”
Marcrum said the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion will be ready for the opening day of the farmer’s market season on April 22.
“It’s usable,” he said. “We got it cleaned up.”
Thankfully, Marcrum said, nearly all the expense to repair the damage will be covered by insurance.
“We’ll be out the $25,000 deductible,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, that’s minor.”
The storm itself was anything but minor. Warren County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Pearson said damage to public buildings and utilities alone comes to about $3 million.
Pearson said he is hopeful that federal disaster-relief funds will help Warren Rural Electric Cooperative and other utilities offset the cost of replacing utility poles and restoring power.
While approving the storm-related expenses, magistrates on Thursday also approved a change in their meeting schedule that Judge-Executive Doug Gorman believes will be beneficial.
The magistrates approved unanimously a resolution to change the fiscal court meeting dates from the second and fourth Fridays of each month to the second and fourth Thursdays. The change will start in May.
“I’m always striving for efficiency,” Gorman said in explaining the move. “With the meetings on Friday, we were still working on checks and ordinances on the Monday after the meeting.
“Changing to Thursdays gives us Thursday and Friday to work on those things, then we can start the next week fresh.”
Under the new schedule, the meetings will continue to start at 9 a.m.
Also approved on Thursday:
- A $4,112.25 expenditure to Federal Field Services for technical service repairs to six of the county’s Community Outdoor Warning Sirens.
- A $1,315.65 expense for Executive Elevator Company to repair elevator six in the Warren County Justice Center.
- An expenditure of $1,253.60 to Bowling Green Glass for replacing a third-floor window at the Justice Center.
- A number of property rezonings, including the second and final approval of rezoning 75.58 acres along Veterans Memorial Lane that are expected to eventually be home to more than 400 dwelling units (apartments and duplexes) and some light industrial uses.
The next meeting of Warren Fiscal Court is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.