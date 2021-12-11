Teams with Warren County and Bowling Green Parks and Recreation were out surveying the damage to county and city property Saturday morning after a tornado tore through town, wreaking havoc.
Warren County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer told the Daily News on Saturday morning that there was no major structural damage to park facilities.
"All facilities are intact," Kummer said, adding facilities did not see the severe damage many residents and business owners saw Saturday.
"Overall, structurally our facilities are doing pretty good," apart from downed trees and some leaks, Kummer said.
He added that county residents were able to make use of tornado shelters maintained by his parks department. One hundred people sheltered in the Plano tornado shelter during the early morning hours when the storm was moving through the area.
"We were there to get people in," Kummer said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the community."
All recreational leagues are canceled Saturday, Kummer said.
Speaking to the Daily News on Saturday morning, he said a decision about whether to hold parks activities Sunday was still under review but anticipated they would likely be canceled that day as well. He hoped to reopen county parks on Monday.
Warren County Parks and Recreation employees were planning to huddle at noon Saturday to work out their response priorities, Kummer said. Many of the department's employees were also impacted by the storm and were trying to reach their families, he said.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher also said city parks facilities had no significant damage apart from some downed trees.
"We're here for the community," Belcher said.