Bowling Green’s five Interstate 65 exits have been getting facelifts as part of the “BeautifI-65” project initiated by Operation PRIDE Chairman Johnny Webb, who raised some $2 million to get the tree planting and landscaping done.
Now, in order to support the privately funded beautification work being done from exit 20 through exit 30, Warren Fiscal Court and the city of Bowling Green are dipping into their budgets to ensure the work is maintained.
At their March 5 online meeting, the fiscal court’s magistrates voted unanimously to advertise for two positions – I-65 Beautification Division Foreman and I-65 Beautification Division Landscape Specialist – that will oversee efforts to keep the exits as inviting as the “BeautifI-65” project will make them.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the cost of the new positions and some new equipment being purchased will be shared equally by the city and county.
Such expenditures are needed, Buchanon believes, to complement the investment made by Operation PRIDE and Webb, a former Bowling Green mayor.
“The huge investments that Webb and Operation PRIDE have raised privately are incredible,” Buchanon said in a text message. “The generous people who have donated or pledged their money to enhance our I-65 interchanges and entrances to our community believe, as I do, that this project is a game changer for marketing our community to the millions of people who drive through Warren County each year.”
Buchanon said he believes the enhancements to the interchanges will have a positive impact on restaurants and other tourism-related businesses, making it important to maintain the improvements that have been made.
“The county and city governments consider the proper care and ongoing maintenance of these privately funded improvements and landscaping to be a responsibility that we take very seriously,” he said.
That’s evident in the actions taken at the last two fiscal court meetings.
In addition to the creation of the two positions that will operate as part of the county parks department, the magistrates approved the following I-65-related purchases at the March 5 meeting:
- $6,177.84 for an ABI Water Wagon
- $6,880 for a dump trailer from Miles Trailer Sales
- $2,875 for a utility and mower hauling trailer from Miles Trailer Sales
- $4,995 for an enclosed tool and equipment trailer from Farris Trailers
Two other purchases related to maintaining the I-65 interchanges were approved at the Feb. 26 fiscal court meeting.
The magistrates approved spending $55,428.67 to purchase three John Deere mowers and one John Deere Gator from Wright Implement. They approved spending another $8,375.81 to purchase blowers, trimmers and push mowers from Wright Implement.
Buchanon said those costs would be split equally with the city of Bowling Green. At their annual planning retreat in January, Bowling Green city commissioners expressed their support for providing up to $150,000 per year for mowing and maintenance of the “BeautifI-65” project.
“The city and county will be splitting the cost of labor and equipment,” said Josh Moore, county public works director.
Buchanon said the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will fund a share of the maintenance costs as well.
The “BeautifI65” project started in December at the three interior interchanges (exits 22, 26 and 28).
Louisville-based architectural and engineering firm Luckett & Farley has been planting shade trees like sycamores and tulip poplars and flowering trees like redbuds and crepe myrtles along with evergreens and flowers near the three exits.
Webb’s vision for the rest of the project at exits 20 and 30 is more extensive than the landscaping taking place at the three interior interchanges.
Plans call for gateway signs at exits 20 and 30, along with raised stone planting beds with free-standing red letters that spell out BOWLING GREEN surrounded by colorful flags. The signs will be lit at night.
In addition to the “BeautifI65” items, fiscal court at its March 5 meeting approved these items:
- Spending $38,425 to purchase a forklift from MH Equipment that is to be used at the Buchanon Park indoor tennis facility now being built.
- Spending $10,900 to Knight Electric for the replacement and installation of a new transformer at Buchanon Park.
- Amending a contract with Caveland Environmental to add 14 hand-washing stations to county parks at a cost of $700 per month.
