Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District will co-host a summer camp aiming to better prepare children for their first year of classroom instruction.
Up to 240 children will be able to participate in the free KinderReady Camp, but a screening is required beforehand.
Children enrolled in preschool with WCPS, BGISD or Big Red School will be screened for KinderReady during the school day.
Additional screenings will be open to the public March 26 at the WCPS aquatic center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School from 1 to 3 p.m.
WCPS preschool consultant Christian Sanders said KinderReady’s curriculum will be focused on developing academic skills as well as social and independent skills.
“They are going to need (these skills) when they make that transition to a structured school setting,” Sanders said. “This is the first year that we have had a collaborative summer program. We are excited for the opportunity for everyone to work together on this.
“Regardless of where those students wind up for kindergarten, they would have an experience that will prepare them very well for school,” she said. “It ensures that we are preparing all children in the county and they have the best possible chance to succeed when they start school.”
KinderReady will have two sessions in the summer, with the first running from June 14 through June 23 at Bristow and T.C. Cherry elementary schools.
The second session will be July 11 through July 21 at Bristow and W.R. McNeill elementary schools.
Participating students will receive free meals at the camp.
Untied Way of Southern Kentucky is also partnering to make KinderReady possible.
President and CEO Debbie Hills said United Way has invested “sizable” dollars in kindergarten readiness in previous years and the camp was another avenue in continuing those contributions.
“The need for support for kindergarten readiness has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hills said. “The focus younger children were getting at home may not have been at the level they would get at preschool. We wanted to renew our efforts in this area.
“We are very excited and thrilled to be able to make this investment,” she said. “It will just mean that many more children will be able to attend. It will change the course of these kids for all of their lives.”
– Families can register for screenings online by visiting www.b-g.k12.ky.us/4/news.
