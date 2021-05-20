After weathering a pandemic and periods of distance learning, local high school graduates will return to some semblance of normalcy this weekend when they walk the line to collect their diplomas.
Beginning Friday evening, Warren County Public Schools will honor graduates with ceremonies throughout the weekend at Western Kentucky University’s E.A. Diddle Arena. Bowling Green High School will recognize graduates Sunday in the school’s arena.
A list of times for each ceremony is as follows:
- Warren East High School, 6:30 p.m. Friday.
- Lighthouse, GEO International and Beacon academies, 9 a.m. Saturday.
- Greenwood High School, noon Saturday.
- Warren Central High School, 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
- South Warren High School, 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Bowling Green High School, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s a look at the graduating classes:
Bowling Green High School
- 244 graduates, 104 honors graduates.
- Number of postsecondary schools students plan to attend: 44.
- Estimated scholarship money earned as a class: $7.9 million.
- Top five graduates on grade-point average (listed in alphabetical order):
- Gavin Bradford Best
- Addison G. Kolzow
- Anna Grace Neal
- Jennifer Nguyen
- Tucker Strow
Greenwood High School
- Number of graduates: 280, including 105 honors graduates.
- Graduates plan to attend at least 35 different postsecondary schools.
- Estimated scholarship money earned as a class: $5.2 million.
- Top five graduates on grade-point average (listed in alphabetical order):
- Samuel McNabb
- Poojan Pansuriya
- Nand Patel
- Nidhi Patel
- Monica Schwender
South Warren High School
- Number of graduates: 306, 176 of which are honors graduates.
- Graduates plan to attend at least 27 different postsecondary schools.
- Estimated total of scholarship money earned as a class: $9.3 million.
- Top five graduates on grade-point average (listed in alphabetical order):
- Jameson Allen-Mosby
- Burhanulhaq Brula
- Zing Hnem
- Alisha Pansuria
- Vidhi Parekh
Warren Central High School
- 191 graduates, 44 honors graduates.
- Graduates plan to attend at least 13 different colleges.
- Estimated scholarship money earned as a class: $2.7 million.
- Top five graduates on grade-point average (listed in alphabetical order):
- Autumn Compton
- Kenan Gagulic
- Thy Phung
- Shikha Sawant
- Win Tun
Warren East High School
- 165 graduates, 56 of which are graduating with honors.
- Estimated scholarship money earned as a class: $3.8 million.
- Top five graduates on grade-point average (listed in alphabetical order):
- Jocelyn Bowles (fifth in class)
- Whitley Coffman (valedictorian)
- Caroline Forrester (third in class)
- Mara Kieffer (salutatorian)
- Gracelyn Walden (fourth in class)
