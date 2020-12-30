Buoyed by high 2020 activity that runs counter to the perception of a coronavirus pandemic slowdown, Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates has been approved for a 2021 budget that includes cost-of-living raises for her staff and money for possible upgrades to her offices.
The budget, which was approved Dec. 18 by Warren Fiscal Court, shows the clerk’s office with receipts for recording fees of $3,187,128 in 2020, a big jump from the previous year’s total of $2,341,169.
“I knew it would be up, but I didn’t know how much,” Yates said. “This is much more than anticipated.”
Like other county clerks’ offices in the state, Yates’ office benefited both from a fee increase approved in 2019 by the state legislature and from historically low interest rates that have driven home-buying and mortgage refinancing activity.
“I think half the town refinanced,” she said. “That was one positive thing from 2020.”
The spike in fees, plus some retirements among her staff, allowed Yates to include a 2% raise for the 25 full-time and four part-time employees of the clerk’s office and to budget for some possible upgrades to her offices in the courthouse.
But Yates isn’t counting on the kind of hyperactivity that drove receipts up in 2020 to be repeated in the new year.
“I look for us to go back to more of a normal level,” she said.
Yates submitted a budget of $2,751,978 that included a payroll line item of $2,089,778 and $120,000 for possible office upgrades.
“If I can get it in this year, I would like to keep going with office updates,” said Yates, who had renovations done to the motor vehicle department in 2020. “I would like to update the recordings department.”
If it happens, that update won’t be the only change coming to the county clerk’s office in 2021. Yates said the experience of altering how voting was conducted during the pandemic will lead to some permanent changes.
“The face of elections will change forever,” said Yates, who utilized the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center this fall for early in-person voting and expanded absentee voting for both the primary and general elections.
The county clerk said changes in voting will “probably be similar” to what happened in 2020, when people could vote at SKyPAC during the three weeks leading up to Election Day and at six total locations Nov. 3.
“I’d like to see more early voting, but not as extensive as what we did this year,” Yates said. “Maybe seven to 10 days.”
Yates said having six polling locations on Election Day worked well, so she expects a repeat in the next election.
“We’re going to vote centers and will have fewer sites,” she said. “Warren County is going to scale back on the 88 precincts.”
Yates expects the state legislature to take action during its session that begins Jan. 5 to make permanent changes in how elections are conducted. “There are several bills to be introduced that will make changes,” she said. “We’re still figuring it out.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
