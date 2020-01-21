The lines that wind into the hallway outside the motor vehicle department of the Warren County Clerk's Office may soon move a little more quickly.
After nearly two years of trying, County Clerk Lynette Yates is ready to move ahead with a renovation of her offices in the county courthouse on East 10th Avenue.
"I've been trying for a year and a half to get this done," Yates said of the remodeling. "It's going to happen. The money is there. We have put it back in this year's budget."
Yates included $125,000 in her 2019 budget for renovations and a new employee in the motor vehicle department, but she could never find a convenient time to have the work done.
"I was hoping to do it on a day when we were closed," Yates said. "But I don't think we're going to be able to do that."
Yates is aiming to add a staff member to the motor vehicle department and expand the counter space to accommodate more people. She said the planned renovation will also include a handicapped-accessible portion of the counter that is lowered for customers in wheelchairs.
If all goes according to plan, the renovations will be done in February.
"We were set for Martin Luther King Day weekend, but we weren't able to work that out," Yates said. "Now we're shooting for around Valentine's Day."
Yates said she plans to close the motor vehicle portion of the clerk's office on either Feb. 7 or Feb. 14, both Fridays.
"We're still going to try to do it over a weekend," she said. "We'll close that part of our office for one day, but we'll still take customers on the other side (where deeds, mortgages, marriage licenses and other filings are normally handled)."
The renovations are needed, Yates said, because of the county's growth. A U.S. Census Bureau estimate last year identified Warren County as Kentucky's fastest-growing county, and that growth is reflected in the fees taken in by the county clerk.
In her 2020 budget proposal, Yates lists receipts for 2019 of $2,341,169.14 and projects 2020 receipts of $2,702,238.49.
Yates, with 28 people on her staff, has a 2020 payroll budget (including insurance and retirement contributions) of $2,068,588.49, up from $1,997,244.05 last year.
The planned remodeling is coming at a good time, Yates said.
"We want to get the work done in time for our March rush, when farm tags and commercial vehicles start coming in," she said. "We're also heading into a big election year."
