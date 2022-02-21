While it’s good news for vehicle owners in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order keeping tax assessments on motor vehicles at 2021 levels for the next two years has created more work for some at the Warren County Courthouse.
County Clerk Lynette Yates said her office and Property Valuation Administrator Susan Oliver Lewis’ office have put a plan in place to allow county residents to take advantage of the lower rates before the values are updated next week by the state.
The governor’s action was taken last week in response to soaring used vehicle prices brought about by a scarcity of new cars because of supply-chain shortages.
Those who have already paid the inflated amount or pay it before next week will get a refund, but Beshear’s executive order said the refunds could take up to six months.
“As it stands now, the state Department of Revenue will do a refund,” Yates said. “They should have that out in 180 days. We’re going ahead now so people don’t have to wait for the state.”
Yates, working with the PVA office, will have county clerk staff at a table set up this week in the courthouse foyer outside her office. Those staff members will be adjusting rates to reflect the lower values for those coming to pay motor vehicle taxes before Feb. 28.
Those paying by mail or online will need to get the PVA to adjust the amount back to the Jan. 1, 2021, level if they want to avoid waiting for the refund.
Lewis said vehicle owners can call her office at 270-843-3268 to get the correct amount for their tax bill.
If you wait until after Feb. 28 to pay your motor vehicle tax bill, the amount should be correct. Beshear’s executive order said all values will be updated to 2021 levels on that date.
The savings could be substantial. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices of used cars and trucks increased 37.3% in 2021.
A news release from Beshear’s office said the executive order will amount to about $340 million in reduced vehicle property taxes statewide.
The governor’s action comes after the Kentucky House of Representatives passed legislation to give tax relief to vehicle owners. That measure was awaiting action in the Senate when Beshear issued the executive order.
Beshear has also endorsed legislation aimed at giving further relief from inflation to Kentucky residents. He endorsed a bill to temporarily cut the state sales tax rate from 6% to 5%.
If enacted, that cut would deliver $873 million in tax relief for Kentuckians, the governor said.
