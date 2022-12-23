Flush during the height of a real estate boom fueled by historically low interest rates, the Warren County Clerk’s office is now anticipating a second straight year of declines in its receipts for recording fees.
County Clerk Lynette Yates had her 2023 budget approved by Warren Fiscal Court during a called meeting Wednesday, and it includes an expected drop in fees while also projecting higher payroll costs due to this year’s cost-of-living adjustment.
“We look for it (recording fee revenue) to be down as interest rates rise,” Yates said after Wednesday’s meeting. “Property just isn’t turning over like it was.”
That’s spelled out in black-and-white in the budget Yates submitted.
It shows that the county clerk’s office brought in receipts of $3,638,647.07 in 2022, down from a high of $4,010,127.74 in 2021, when minuscule interest rates drove a home-buying and refinancing frenzy.
Yates is predicting a further drop in 2023, projecting receipts of $3,257,359.13 in the budget approved on Wednesday.
The drop comes at a time when Yates is looking at higher payroll costs driven by that 8% cost-of-living raise approved by fiscal court in May and state-mandated increases in retirement contributions.
As a result, the payroll line item on the clerk’s 2023 budget is $2,446,359.13, a big jump from the $2,089,778 budgeted just two years ago.
Yates is projecting office expenses of $591,000 and equipment costs of $220,000 to round out the budget.
Despite the budget squeeze, Yates said her office is “still serving the public”, but she admitted that plans to add staff to meet the needs of the county’s growing population are on hold.
“I’m at full capacity on my staff unless we do a major remodeling,” Yates said. “I’m trying to wait to see what the county does with the new property.”
Yates is referring to the Sugar Maple Square property on Ky. 185 purchased by the county in 2021.
That 56,848-square-foot former retail center, purchased from the family of the late David B. Garvin for $1.4 million, has already been used as a voting center and as the headquarters for the county sheriff’s office traffic and patrol division.
More county offices are expected to move into the space. Yates said the clerk’s office needs to be co-located with the sheriff’s office and the Property Valuation Administrator office because all three work closely together on property assessments and tax collections.
Construction of a $2.4 million headquarters for the county road department on the 14-acre Sugar Maple Square property is nearly complete.
Other items approved at Wednesday’s meeting were a $3,262.18 expenditure to Dell for data networking at the new road department building and $1,203.21 for translation and interpretation services for the county attorney’s office.
Federal Violence Against Women Act funds will be used for the translation and interpretation services.