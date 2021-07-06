An influx of federal and state dollars has ramped up the rollout of broadband internet service to underserved parts of Warren County, and the county government will spend $50,000 over the next two years to track progress of that rollout.
Warren Fiscal Court on June 25 approved a two-year contract that will pay the Vetro Inc. network asset management company $25,000 per year to map the buildout of fiber optic cable by internet service providers.
A Vetro fact sheet describes the company as one that delivers internet infrastructure intelligence through a mapping platform used by network planners and internet service providers to “plan, design, build and manage their broadband networks.”
In an environment where the urgency of delivering high-speed internet service has been heightened for local governments, Vetro is now gearing its product for use by those governments.
“The product originally was built to help internet service providers expand their networks,” said Brian Mefford, Vetro’s vice president of broadband strategy. “We started adding features, and it’s now geared toward local governments to help them track all providers.”
Of the Warren County contract, Mefford said: “Its first purpose is to give the judge-executive and the magistrates the ability to respond to questions from county residents and give them good information.
“Eventually, we’ll have a public version of the map.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon sees value in mapping the progress of broadband throughout the county.
“This will allow us to build a database that can assure us that we get what the taxpayers paid for,” Buchanon said in a text message. “It will allow the county staff and magistrates to address inquiries about service and tell people who serves their residence, what level of service they can expect, and how much they will be charged.”
The answers to those questions can change daily, Mefford said, as providers take advantage of government money to extend service.
A program from the Federal Communications Commission called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is helping two ISPs – Spectrum and North Central Telephone Cooperative – expand their broadband offerings in the county.
Spectrum, which traditionally has served mostly the urbanized parts of the county, is using $1.2 million in RDOF money to expand its broadband service in the county to nearly 1,600 more homes in rural areas.
Meanwhile, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. is receiving about $2.3 million in RDOF dollars to help it, through partnerships with NCTC and the Franklin Electric Plant Board, reach 13,600 potential new customers in Warren, Simpson, Grayson and Edmonson counties.
Through a separate contract awarded by fiscal court in June, the WRECC-NCTC partnership will use $10 million from the county to deliver service to another 14,000 Warren County homes over two years.
“It’s unprecedented, the amount of funding that’s going into broadband,” said Mefford, formerly with the Bowling Green-based broadband services firm Connected Nation. “This is a window in time when we have the opportunity to close the digital divide.”
That opportunity has come largely because of a coronavirus pandemic that both revealed the importance of high-speed internet service and led to such new funding sources as the American Rescue Plan Act.
Mefford expects billions of dollars more for broadband buildout in the federal infrastructure bill now making its way through Congress.
He said Vetro will track data from those funding sources and work with the ISPs to come up with the most current information on what internet services are available and at what costs in all areas of the county.
“We want to be able to provide a single source for what’s available where and keep that information as current as possible,” he said.
Mefford expects the Vetro mapping platform to be available online for Warren County government leaders within three months, with a public site to come later.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.