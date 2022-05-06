Citing rampant inflation and the need to retain employees, Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved an 8% cost-of-living pay increase for all county employees along with another round of premium pay using federal funds.
The pay increase, which will not apply to elected officials, will cost the county $1.461 million out of the general fund, with the pay bump to start July 1.
County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said the extra spending is justified for fiscal court, which is operating on a $66.1 million budget this fiscal year.
"This is a much higher raise than we've ever done before," Buchanon said. "But this year is an anomaly. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) is much higher, so we felt this raise is the least we could do for our employees."
County department heads like Jailer Stephen Harmon, Public Works Director Josh Moore and County Clerk Lynette Yates welcomed the pay raise at a time when finding and keeping employees is a challenge.
"We've all been struggling to keep our staff," Yates said, "so this will be a big help."
Harmon said he is still "about 17 employees down" from full staffing at the jail. He hopes the pay increase will make jobs at the jail more attractive, which Buchanon said was the whole idea.
"We recognize that we need to be competitive with our pay," Buchanon said. "We want our employees to understand that we appreciate them."
County Treasurer Greg Burrell called the pay increase "an outlier" for a county that normally gives a raise of 2% to 3% per year, but he said there's enough money in the county coffers to cover it.
"With the growth we're seeing in the county, we can offset the pay raise without raising taxes," Burrell said. "We can't continuously give 8%. Our reserves don't grow fast enough."
In addition to the pay increase, magistrates voted Friday to approve using more American Rescue Plan Act money for another round of "premium pay" for county employees.
Fiscal court approved in August 2021 a plan to give two rounds of premium pay that is allowed under ARPA guidelines.
That August resolution approved giving a $2,500 bonus to workers who were employed by the county on March 1, 2020. A second $2,500 bonus, for people employed by the county on or before Sept. 1, 2021, will be awarded on Dec. 31 of this year.
Friday's amendment to that resolution adds a third round of premium pay. County workers who have been employed since Sept. 1, 2021, and are still employed at the end of August 2022 will receive a $2,500 bonus in September.
"Originally, if you were hired on or before March 1, 2020, you were eligible for the $2,500 bonus," Burrell said. "This (amendment) helps reward those workers who were hired later but deserve the money."
The magistrates made one other approval Friday that will take money out of the county's $26 million in ARPA funds.
They approved allocating ARPA funds to each of the county's nine volunteer fire departments in the amount of $1,000 for each active firefighter or first responder on the rosters of the VFDs.
Burrell said the VFDs have a total of 205 volunteers, so the allocation will be $205,000.
Gott VFD Chief Jason Duckett said many of the fire departments have "20 to 30" firefighters, most of them unpaid volunteers.
The ARPA funds, Duckett said, will "allow the fire chiefs to give something to the firefighters" to help with the rising cost of gas and other expenses.
Duckett said this cash infusion, though, is little more than a start toward what many of the fire chiefs believe is a much-needed revamping of the VFDs that are now funded primarily by the $50 annual fire dues paid by county residents.
The fire chiefs held a candidate forum in April during which magistrate candidates gave their views on possibly changing both the funding mechanism and the organizational structure for the VFDs.
Those discussions will continue, according to Duckett. He said the fire chiefs and the chairmen from each of the nine VFDs will be meeting to "start developing plans for the future" that will accommodate the county's rapid growth.
Even with the allocation to the VFDs, Burrell said the county should still have money left out of that $26 million worth of ARPA money that is doled out from the federal government over two years.
Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. is getting $10 million of the ARPA funds to extend fiber optic cable and bring broadband internet service to underserved parts of the county.
Nearly $4 million is going to the Warren County Water District for improvements to its water and sewer service in the southern end of the county, and another $1 million is going to finance infrastructure for an 80-unit low-cost housing community being developed by the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.