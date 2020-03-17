Warren County government offices will remain open only to employees and staff beginning Wednesday, and people doing business with the county requiring face-to-face contact are asked to make an appointment.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announced the restrictions Tuesday in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the restrictions, the Warren County Courthouse and other county government buildings will not be accessible to the public.
"This was a stage we hoped we wouldn't get to because county government services are important to people," Buchanon said Tuesday. "But there's just no way to segregate the employees and socially distance them from people and protect them and protect the public."
County government offices will remain available online and over the phone for any business needs.
Buchanon said that any business requiring a face-to-face interaction with a county official should be preceded by an appointment made over the phone.
People traveling to the courthouse for county business will be taken care of at a walk-up window at the front of the courthouse, where a tent will be set up.
"I think that everyone I've talked to, from health care professionals to government officials in Frankfort and Washington, agree that this was the right thing to do," Buchanon said. "There are many things that can be taken care of online or taken care of with a phone call and a (postage) stamp ... there are a few things that require personal interaction and that's the reason we're asking people to call before they come to the courthouse or government offices and make sure it's a good time to come."
The announced restrictions come a day after the county and the city of Bowling Green each declared a state of emergency in order to deal with the fallout from the pandemic.
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Warren County.
In concert with the restricted courthouse access, the Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to request records or pick up an accident or crime report by emailing records@wcsoky.net.
The sheriff's office is also handling non-emergency walk-in complaints via phone at 270-842-1633 or over the speakers on the outside of the courthouse. Local taxes can be paid online via the sheriff's office website at warrencountykysheriff.com.
Vehicle registrations can also be renewed online through the Warren County Clerk's Office at warrencountyky.gov/county-clerk.
