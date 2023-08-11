Warren Countians could end up with a bit more change in their pockets this upcoming fiscal year.
Warren County Fiscal Court set the tax rates for 2023-24 on Thursday morning, keeping all categories the same except for a reduction in the personal property rate.
Previously set at 18.62 cents for every $100 in value, the new figure has been lowered to 17.27 cents. Residents will see the new rates reflected in their tax bills that come out in October.
Warren County Treasurer Greg Burrell said the reduction was made possible by growth in the county’s real estate property.
“When you’re in a growing county like we are, the growth in revenue from (real property) will actually limit what you can do on the personal property rate side,” Burrell said. “Really, for the last several years, we’ve been able to reduce that personal property (rate), this year being the most significant.”
Despite the drop, Burrell said the county is estimating it will generate $2.4 million in revenue stemming from personal property, an increase over last year's $2.2 million.
“It’s still growing at the same percentage rate as the real property,” he said. “We’re reducing the rate, but we’re still generating a little bit more revenue.”
He said other counties experiencing growth could also expect to see a reduction in personal property rates.
“If you’re experiencing that, then that’s actually a good thing,” Burrell said.
The real estate property tax rate was kept steady at 14.5 cents, where it has stood pat since at least 2010.
“As long as I’m here, my goal is to never have to recommend an increase in that,” Burrell said. “I can speak on behalf of the fiscal court and the (judge-executive) that we take pride in the fact that we run a tight ship and we’re able to operate without having to raise that real estate tax.”