Efforts to land the Warren County Road Department in new headquarters on the Sugar Maple Square property will continue after a lone bid for new construction came in a bit high.
Warren Fiscal Court on Monday authorized county Public Works Director Josh Moore to negotiate with the Scott, Murphy & Daniel construction company to come up with pricing and configuration changes more suitable to the department’s needs.
The county paid $1.4 million last year to purchase the Sugar Maple Square property from the family of the late David B. Garvin, who developed it in the 1990s as a retail center near Ky. 185 and Double Springs Road.
Moore said the road department has been utilizing the “Ironwood shop” building on the 14-acre Sugar Maple property, but he said that building that had been used by the Garvins for working on equipment isn’t adequate for the department’s long-term needs.
“That building itself is too small, and we’re not going to utilize it permanently,” Moore said.
The road department, though, is going to have to find a new permanent home. Its current headquarters at 638 E. Fifth Ave. was bought for $1.47 million last October by Med Center Health as part of its expansion plans.
Purchasing Sugar Maple Square was seen as an opportunity to build a road department headquarters larger than the 10,000-square-foot building on East Fifth Avenue that sits on a 0.92-acre lot.
Moore said he’s hoping for a new building of “12,000 square feet or so” that would include offices and room for all the department’s equipment.
“We have some equipment stored in different places,” Moore said. “We’re looking at getting everything in one location.”
The Scott, Murphy & Daniel bid of $2.2 million didn’t meet Moore’s expectations for cost or projected utility expense. In particular, he said running sewer service to the site would be difficult under the current configuration.
“We’re looking at options for changing the configuration,” Moore said. “We’re moving ahead with negotiations to get something more cost-efficient.”
The Sugar Maple Square property wasn’t the only action taken by fiscal court Monday that was related to the road department.
Magistrates also voted to authorize Moore to advertise for various positions in the road department.
Like many private-sector employers, the road department is struggling to fill openings.
Moore said a department that had employed as many as 30 workers in the past now has 23.
“When you have one or two out sick, it means you’re down a whole crew,” Moore said. “It makes scheduling very difficult.”
In other action Monday, magistrates approved the second and final reading of an ordinance to further expand the Kentucky Transpark industrial park by creating what is being called “Warren County Development Area No. 9.”
A report by the Compass Municipal Advisors firm said the new development area is intended as the site for a project that will have an investment of more than $1 billion.
It would be the latest in a series of investments in the northern Warren County industrial park, including those made by Tyson Foods, Ball Corp. and Crown Cork and Seal.
Magistrates also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning 18.8 acres along Nashville Road near South Glen Gables subdivision. The rezoning is expected to lead to development of 86 twinhome residences and some businesses.
Another rezoning approved on second reading, this one for 5.7 acres near Elrod Road and Smallhouse Road, is expected to lead to development of a 32-residence subdivision that will include 30 twinhomes and two stand-alone single-family houses.
Also approved was an expense of $8,600 for Bowling Green Garage Doors to replace the sallyport door at the Warren County Regional Jail and another $10,570 expense for Bluegrass Ballfields to install eight sets of temporary fencing at county baseball and softball fields.
The next meeting of Warren Fiscal Court is scheduled for April 12 at 9 a.m.
