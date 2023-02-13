Utilization of the Sugar Maple Square property purchased by Warren County government in 2021 has come slowly, but now it’s ramping up.
Warren Fiscal Court, in a Feb. 9 called meeting, voted to award a contract for interior demolition of a portion of the 56,848-square-foot building and to advertise for bids to remodel the same portion.
The magistrates agreed to accept the $8,200 bid of the My Projects building contracting firm headed by Walter York to do the interior demolition on suites seven and eight that are next to the Clothesline Laundromat.
Once the demolition is completed, said Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, the space that had been a restaurant in the past will be remodeled to meet a number of county government needs.
“We want to have an established voting center in the Delafield area,” Gorman said. “This will give us 2,000 square feet of renovated space for that.”
Gorman said the remodeled space can also provide secure storage for the voting equipment used for early voting and voting on Election Day.
When county residents aren’t casting ballots there, Gorman said, the space can be used for meetings and training.
Since it purchased the property for $1.4 million from the family of the late David Garvin, the county has used portions of Sugar Maple Square for voting and for some functions of the Sheriff’s Office.
Owning the 14-acre property has also allowed the county to build a new headquarters for its road department. That 13,000-square-foot, $2.4 million structure is now open, replacing the 10,000-square-foot headquarters the road department had been using on East Fifth Avenue.
“We always want to make sure we have the facilities we need for a growing county,” Gorman said.
Gorman hopes to move quickly on remodeling suites seven and eight.
“We hope to be able to award a contract (for remodeling) by mid-March,” he said. “What we would like to do is have it ready for the May primary election.”
Utilizing other space at Sugar Maple Square will have to wait a little longer. The former retail center still has some tenants, including the Grace & Peace Presbyterian Church.
“We’re working on some long-term plans for Sugar Maple Square,” Gorman said. “We’re working with tenants on a transition. We have some leases we’re working through.”
